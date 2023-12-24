How James Franco's Relationship With Izabel Pakzad Changed Him For The Better

In 2021, "The Deuce" alum paid a whopping $2.2 million to settle a sexual misconduct lawsuit against him. The allegations came from his former students at Studio 4, who accused him of engaging in explicit sex scenes as part of their education. Izabel Pakzad, James Franco's girlfriend, stood by him all the way through. Her love and support changed his life for the better, making him see the world differently. "I had girlfriends. I could never be faithful to anybody. I cheated on everyone before Izabel," the actor told "The Jess Cagle Podcast." Franco also blamed alcohol and sex addiction for his behavior behind the screen, saying he managed to overcome these issues.

The "Pineapple Express" star admits he was more selfish in his previous relationships. At some point, he was dating a woman who got scratched in the eye by his cat. But instead of taking her to the hospital, Franco asked his assistant to do it. "That moment haunted me so much. What kind of selfish, self-centered boyfriend are you?" he told Variety. The actor learned his lesson and didn't make that mistake again. When Pakzad got a throat infection, he went with her to the ER.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).