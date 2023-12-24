What Really Went Down With Tate McRae And Cole Sillinger?

Pop singer and dancer Tate McRae is one of the fastest-growing stars over the last couple of years. She appeared as the first Canadian finalist on Season 13 of "So You Think You Can Dance," and ventured into the music industry by creating her own YouTube channel in 2017. However, it would take a few years for McRae to become the name she is today. With the increased use of Instagram and TikTok during the pandemic, McRae gained a following on both platforms, and when her single "Greedy" went viral on TikTok, she established herself as one to watch. Along with furthering her career, finding fans on social media also meant that McRae was getting noticed more in mainstream media, and Cole Sillinger was one person who definitely noticed her.

Sillinger was drafted into the NHL in 2021, and he currently plays front center for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The hockey player ignited dating rumors in 2021 when he was a guest on the ShowBound podcast and revealed that McRae was one of his celebrity crushes. The singer caught wind of the interview, and she was curious enough to pursue a relationship with Sillinger.