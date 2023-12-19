Who Is Whitney Thore's Brother Hunter Dating? The My Big Fat Fabulous Life Star Is Smitten

There's a new love interest in one member of the Thore family's life, and it's the cutest thing you'll read about all day.

It's always a rollercoaster ride when you're keeping up with the Thore Family of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life." You never know what's going to happen next with the chaotic, fun-loving family from TLC's hit show, especially when it comes to Whitney Thore. As the face of the show, Whitney is the one who takes viewers with her as she and her family go about their everyday lives. Over the course of 11 seasons (and counting), we have seen a host of memorable moments, including the time Whitney finally had the chance to meet with her long-lost half-sister Angie and famously date a few frogs on her search to find Prince Charming.

Now it looks like it's time for the next big life-changing experience for America's favorite flamboyant family but it has nothing to do with Whitney this time. While Whitney usually garners the most attention, right now, all eyes are on her brother, Hunter Thore. Like his sister, Hunter has been single for a while. Now the "MBFFL" star is leaving singledom behind as he embraces a brand-new relationship and the girl with whom he's smitten.