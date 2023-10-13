What To Know About MBFFL Star Whitney Thore's Half-Sister, Angie

Whitney Thore continues to captivate TLC viewers, and the latest season of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" is no exception, offering plenty of unexpected twists, to say the least. While Whitney is known for promoting body positivity and navigating her complex relationships, the eleventh season teases life-changing revelations and uncovers a more vulnerable side of the star as she copes with the heartbreaking death of her mom.

Whitney is doing her best to continue living in a world without her mother, and she couldn't do it without a strong support system. Her family, including her father Glenn Thore and brother Hunter Thore, stands firmly by her side as she candidly navigates the complexities of grief in front of TLC's cameras. Alongside this emotional journey, new family members have come to light.

In an attempt to take his mind off grief, Whitney and Hunter decided to create a bucket list for their dad. As part of this list, Glenn expressed a desire to connect with his first-born daughter, Angie, whom nobody in the family has had the chance to meet before.