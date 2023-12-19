Details Revealed About The Driver Who Crashed Into Biden's Motorcade

By now, you have likely seen the shocking footage of a car crashing into President Joe Biden's motorcade. The video was shared widely on social media including on X, formerly known as Twitter. Now, new details about the crash have come to light. According to a spokesman for the Wilmington, Delaware police department, the car that crashed into Biden's motorcade on Sunday night was driven by a man named James Cooper, a 46-year-old resident of Wilmington.

As the president and some of his campaign staffers were leaving dinner at their campaign headquarters on the night of December 17, shortly after 8 p.m., Cooper slammed his car into a Secret Service vehicle that was acting as part of Biden's security detail. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident. David Karas, a police department spokesperson, told CNN that Cooper is being charged with two offenses: driving under the influence (DUI) and inattentive driving.

The authorities have determined that Cooper had not intended to interfere with Biden's motorcade and have labeled the incident accidental. The scene at the time, however, was quite a dramatic one and left many people speculating as to what had happened.