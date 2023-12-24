Does Tom Selleck Support Donald Trump?

Tom Selleck, best known for his roles in iconic shows like "Magnum, P.I.," "Friends," and "Blue Bloods," has always been vocal about his political views, donating money to both Republican and Democrat candidates over the years, as he told the Chicago Tribune. However, despite his political transparency, Selleck keeps trending on social media as a staunch Donald Trump supporter. Starting in 2018, various online platforms have published a number of pro-Trump quotes Selleck supposedly said in an interview, but it never happened. Even though the story proved to be fake, every now and then, someone uncovers it again, cementing Selleck as a Trumpist for those who don't bother to investigate further.

While Selleck may not be exactly on board with Trump's plans for the U.S., the actor enjoys discussing politics. When promoting his 2000 movie, "Running Mates," where he plays a Democratic Party candidate running for president, Selleck shared: "I'm interested in politics. I find it fascinating," as per Deseret News. Still, the star doesn't see himself as a person who should run for any type of office, noting: "I'm already a public figure. I know what that's like. Why would I turn it up a couple of notches, because that's what we do to our candidates?"

In 2004, Selleck took on another political role on screen, portraying General Dwight D. Eisenhower in the historical war drama "Ike: Countdown to D-Day." Despite his on-screen political involvement, he never praised the former President of the United States in real life.