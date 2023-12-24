Kevin Bacon Went To Extreme Lengths To Make Kyra Sedgwick Fall For Him

It's fun hearing the love stories of long-lasting couples. Actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick know how to make their relationship work. However, their relationship started with a few schemes from Bacon. While being interviewed on "Conan," Sedgwick explained that the couple met on the set of the movie "Lemon Sky." Bacon set up nightly group dinners with the cast, but Sedgwick turned them down every time. Sedgwick said: "And later on [Bacon] told me that the only person he wanted to say yes was me, and I never said yes — and he was always stuck with the check. Poor guy."

After filming a massage scene for the movie, Bacon asked Sedgwick if she'd ever had a massage and suggested she go to the massage therapist at his hotel. Since the massages happened in a room off the hotel gym, Bacon also said if they were both done at the same time, they could meet in the gym afterward and go to dinner.

Sedgwick planned on not meeting him — but somehow, Bacon finished his workout at the same time. Sedgwick didn't realize the timing was intentional until later. She said, "Years later, he told me he'd actually called downstairs and asked when I was getting massaged, which is kind of creepy..." Sedgwick then laughed at that memory.