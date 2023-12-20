New Photo Of Suri Cruise Proves She's Mom Katie Holmes' Style Twin

Most of us remember Suri Cruise from when she was too young to have much of an established style of her own. Yet, a new photo proves that this daughter of A-listers is all grown up. And, it seems that she's taking after her style icon mom, Katie Holmes', fashion sense.

Despite her famous parents, Holmes and Tom Cruise, the public didn't see as much of Suri as we may have expected during her younger years. Recently, though, the teen has been spotted quite a bit more. Holmes tapped Suri for projects she's directed; she sang on the soundtrack of her mom's 2022 movie, "Alone Together," and her 2023 film, "Rare Objects." One can assume that Suri may be itching to make her way into the spotlight. On April 18, 2023, Suri turned 17. And since then, we've seen Suri stepping out in an Electric Lady Studios T-shirt that may have further hinted that Hollywood is in her future. It's clear that Suri has musical talent, but she's also got an eye for fashion. In a photo of Suri next to her stylish mom on Holmes' birthday, it's easy to see that the mother-daughter duo has good taste in common.