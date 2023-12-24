HGTV's Erin And Ben Napier Had A 'Miracle' Happen With Their Family Rabbit

While Erin and Ben Napier have chosen to keep their children's faces off of social media, the "Home Town" hosts still manage to provide glimpses into their southern, family-oriented lifestyle on their social media pages. This was the case back in 2021 when Erin took to Instagram to share a miraculous story about their daughter's pet rabbit, wowing fans with the feel-good story.

"Guys. Helen's bunny, Madison, disappeared 4 months ago," Erin wrote in the post. "We let her run around the yard and she slipped out through a hole in the fence. We looked everywhere for her." While this was undoubtedly devastating news for Helen, the couple's eldest daughter, the story had an amazingly happy ending: The bunny made it home safe and sound, no harm done.

"This morning, our director, Kirk, found her hopping down our street and @scotsman.co brought her home," the interior designer continued. "Miracle bunny." The photo, which featured a wide-eyed Ben holding the fluffy friend, definitely captures the miraculous turn of this southern living anecdote.