Adam Devine's Proposal To Hallmark Star Chloe Bridges Didn't Quite Go As Planned

Comedian Adam Devine has plenty of bravado when it comes to acting. Just look at his cocky character, Bumper, in "Pitch Perfect," a role he shockingly almost passed on, who never backs down from a "Riff-Off." Or, when he starred as uptight Owen Browning in "The Out-Laws," a bank manager utterly unafraid to stand up to his criminally-minded relatives. Whether the part is comedic, romantic, or a little bit of both, fans can count on Devine to deliver.

But as it turns out, that wasn't the case when the "Modern Family" star attempted to pull off a picture-perfect proposal for his longtime girlfriend, Chloe Bridges. The duo began dating after meeting in transit on their way to film the horror-comedy "The Final Girls" back in 2014. Both familiar faces in Hollywood, they've since shared the screen on more than one occasion, and in 2019, Devine decided he wanted to share the rest of his life with Bridges.

The actor admitted to Us Weekly that carving out a spare moment to find a ring postponed their engagement from happening as soon as he would have liked. However, after settling on a sparkly stunner, Devine planned to take Bridges to the beach and propose sometime during the afternoon (presumably, when the light was just right). Except, he woke up incredibly early, filled with pre-proposal jitters — not exactly the start to the day Devine was hoping for.