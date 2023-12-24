Signs Devin Booker Is Bitter About His Kendall Jenner Breakup
Model Kendall Jenner has been linked to several famous guys over the years. Among them were athletes like Boston Celtics star Blake Griffin, whom Jenner was rumored to be dating for a short time in 2017, and former lover Devin Booker, whom she split from in late 2022. The two sparked relationship chatter in April 2020 after taking a road trip together to Sedona, Arizona. Jenner and Booker confirmed they were dating in February 2021, but by October 2022, it was all over.
The 818 Tequila founder subsequently started a new fling with international superstar Bad Bunny, which might have rubbed Booker the wrong way. The duo was first spotted together in February 2023 when they enjoyed a meal at a Los Angeles restaurant. An insider clarified to People that they had only "recently started hanging out." In the ensuing months, both parties consistently refused to confirm or deny if they were together. Booker, meanwhile, may be bitter about the breakup.
Booker unfollowed Jenner on social media when she was linked to Bad Bunny
After the news broke about Kendall Jenner and performer Bad Bunny getting close to one another in early 2023, Devin Booker seemingly decided to scrap any remnants of the model from his life, which was apparent when he unfollowed her on Instagram. The Phoenix Suns player also took it a step further and unfollowed her best friend, Hailey Bieber, too.
When sources first confirmed to People that Jenner and Booker's relationship had ended, it appeared the two parted on excellent terms. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," one insider notably shared at the time. However, based on Booker unfollowing his ex amid news of her newfound relationship dropping, this may be an indicator that the NBA pro was bothered by it.
As a result of the measure, Jenner returned the favor and unfollowed Booker. It's unclear if Bieber ever followed him, but at the time of this writing, she is currently not keeping up with Booker's Instagram either.
Booker had words for Bad Bunny for allegedly dissing him in a song
In March 2023, Bad Bunny apparently used his music to flaunt his newfound relationship with Kendall Jenner while also throwing some shade at Devin Booker. In "Coco Chanel," Bunny rapped, "I'm not bad, nah, baby, that's a gimmick / But the sun in PR [Puerto Rico] heats up more than the one in Phoenix / She knows it." Though Bunny shared the song in Spanish, the English translation seemingly ruffled Booker's feathers.
When the music blog @Reggaetontvcom shared a post about Bunny's record on X, formerly known as Twitter, Booker commented, "He worried about another MAN again." The basketball star may have deleted his remark, but screenshots of it remain online. What's interesting about Booker's comment is that it suggests Bunny might've said something else about him elsewhere. There aren't any reports of the rapper speaking poorly of Booker publicly in any other instances, though.
However, there surely could be something behind the scenes that fans aren't privy to. The month after the drama over "Coco Chanel," an associate of Booker's spoke with Us Weekly, revealing that the athlete doesn't have faith in Bunny's and Jenner's relationship. "Devin doesn't believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny's relationship is that serious. He doesn't think he's her type and finds it difficult to believe there's any longevity there between them," the source shared.
Was Booker lurking on a Kendall Jenner fan page?
Devin Booker may have unfollowed Kendall Jenner's personal Instagram account, but he might still be keeping tabs on her thanks to at least one fan page. In November 2023, an Instagram profile titled @KendallxDevin shared a screenshot, which appears to show Booker viewing their Instagram Story (via Sportskeeda). The profile frequently posts old photos and information regarding Jenner and Booker's relationship.
The "Kardashians" star has not commented publicly on her ex's social media activity and his alleged beliefs that her relationship with Bad Bunny is doomed. Still, there have been some rumblings that the maybe-couple already separated, which may explain Booker lurking around on fan pages dedicated to his old relationship.
On November 14, 2023, Jenner shared a photo of a sunset with the caption, "What's meant for me, will simply find me." This led many to believe that the model was alluding to a breakup with Bunny. Despite the many cryptic messages, it's unlikely Jenner will speak out about any of the rumors swirling about her dating life.