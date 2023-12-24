Signs Devin Booker Is Bitter About His Kendall Jenner Breakup

After the news broke about Kendall Jenner and performer Bad Bunny getting close to one another in early 2023, Devin Booker seemingly decided to scrap any remnants of the model from his life, which was apparent when he unfollowed her on Instagram. The Phoenix Suns player also took it a step further and unfollowed her best friend, Hailey Bieber, too.

When sources first confirmed to People that Jenner and Booker's relationship had ended, it appeared the two parted on excellent terms. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," one insider notably shared at the time. However, based on Booker unfollowing his ex amid news of her newfound relationship dropping, this may be an indicator that the NBA pro was bothered by it.

As a result of the measure, Jenner returned the favor and unfollowed Booker. It's unclear if Bieber ever followed him, but at the time of this writing, she is currently not keeping up with Booker's Instagram either.