How Travis Kelce's Dad Really Feels About Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is rare in many ways. Before the NFL star came into her life, it was hard to imagine Swift would find someone who was a master at their craft like herself. It was even wilder to think that the superstar's fans would support the relationship, given how much they disliked Swift's short-lived romance with her previous paramour Matty Healy. However, it was hard for them to not be happy for the "Lover" hit-maker because she was always beaming around Kelce, and he seemed equally smitten with her.
To make things even sweeter, their friends and family couldn't be more stoked about their love. The singer-songwriter clearly gets along swimmingly with Travis's family because she's often spotted chatting with his mother, Donna Kelce, thereby cementing Swift's knack for bonding with her boyfriends' moms. After attending the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in Los Angeles, she flew to Kansas to watch her beau play, and it was during this particular game that we first spotted her talking to Ed Kelce, Travis' dad.
All it took was that small encounter for Swift to win over Ed, as he gushed about her to People a few days later. Ed explained that the NFL suites often housed tons of trash because people left their food and drinks strewn about, but the pop star set an example by casually cleaning up. He admitted, "I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot."
Taylor Swift's humility wasn't the only thing that impressed Ed Kelce
When Ed Kelce sat down with Entertainment Tonight, in October 2023, he also noted that he loves how supportive Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are of each other's careers. Ed explained that both of them truly took off in 2023, but the celebrity couple somehow managed to maintain a strong relationship despite work pressures because they each understood the other's drive and passion for their craft. Travis and Swift's relationship began shortly after he walked into Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023, armed with a friendship bracelet with his number on it.
Sadly, the "Shake It Off" singer refused to see him because she made a point of not talking to anyone before or after her "Eras" shows to preserve her voice. While that might've been a little heartbreaking for Travis at the time, Ed believed it showed an unyielding dedication to her career. He told the outlet that his son understood her decision, too, because the pro-athlete shares the same values: "And I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day when your body is going through this kind of thing. So I think they're both very supportive."
Ed also gushed, "I think they're a wonderful couple," and he would be happy if the relationship got more serious but was equally stoked about the bond they currently shared. Although Ed isn't usually one to give his sons dating advice, he tried his best to ensure they would be honest with their partners and treat them with respect.
Donna Kelce shared similar feelings about Taylor Swift
During an October 2023 interview with People, Ed Kelce revealed that he watched Taylor Swift's interviews before meeting her, arguing, "It gives you a sense of what a person is like." Afterwards, he felt that the "Style" singer was an honest and humble person, and meeting her confirmed these beliefs. Ed also noted that he was particularly impressed by Swift's 2022 NYU commencement address. Similarly, a source informed People that Donna Kelce, aka the NFL mom adored by football fans, also adores Swift and is equally impressed by her humility and kindness.
In her own October chat with People, Donna acknowledged that she wasn't necessarily a die-hard Swiftie because she grew up in a different era of music. However, that might have changed when she watched "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in the cinema. Donna had a phenomenal time and pointed out how Swift could make a massive stadium concert feel so intimate to People. However, when Donna appeared on the "Today" show, she simply said that meeting Swift was "okay."
Although Donna explained that she didn't want to get into the details of Swift and Travis' romance, to honor their privacy, people started to assume she was against the relationship. Travis' Wall Street Journal profile clarified that Donna was desperately trying not to come on too strong but felt terrible that her response was interpreted as negative. She also shared her true feelings about the pairing: "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time. God bless him, he shot for the stars!"