How Travis Kelce's Dad Really Feels About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is rare in many ways. Before the NFL star came into her life, it was hard to imagine Swift would find someone who was a master at their craft like herself. It was even wilder to think that the superstar's fans would support the relationship, given how much they disliked Swift's short-lived romance with her previous paramour Matty Healy. However, it was hard for them to not be happy for the "Lover" hit-maker because she was always beaming around Kelce, and he seemed equally smitten with her.

To make things even sweeter, their friends and family couldn't be more stoked about their love. The singer-songwriter clearly gets along swimmingly with Travis's family because she's often spotted chatting with his mother, Donna Kelce, thereby cementing Swift's knack for bonding with her boyfriends' moms. After attending the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in Los Angeles, she flew to Kansas to watch her beau play, and it was during this particular game that we first spotted her talking to Ed Kelce, Travis' dad.

All it took was that small encounter for Swift to win over Ed, as he gushed about her to People a few days later. Ed explained that the NFL suites often housed tons of trash because people left their food and drinks strewn about, but the pop star set an example by casually cleaning up. He admitted, "I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot."