Barron Hilton's Kids Live An Extremely Lavish Life
The Hilton family is a force to be reckoned with and has been for decades. Not only is the Hilton Hotel dynasty a business empire, but the family has its fair share of celebrities, too. Everyone knows Paris Hilton, who has forged a career as a reality TV star, socialite, and businesswoman. Her mom, Kathy Hilton, is a reality TV star as well thanks to her turn on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," while her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, pops up in the press from time to time. We don't hear so much about Barron Hilton, though, but make no mistake — he's a Hilton through and through.
Barron may not be as famous as his big sister, but he's made a name for himself as a real estate production mogul and, perhaps most importantly, a dedicated husband to his wife, Tessa Hilton, and a dad to his two kids, Milou Alizée Hilton and Caspian Barron Hilton. It's no secret that Barron and his siblings grew up in a very privileged manner, so do his kids get the same treatment?
According to what we know, it appears the answer is a resounding yes. Not only do the youngsters have a Hilton for a dad, but their mom is descended from German royalty, making these two of the most financially secure kids around. So, how exactly do these toddlers spend their days? Let's dive in and find out what it means to be the next generation of Hiltons.
These Hilton kids call an affluent suburb of Los Angeles home
Barron Hilton's kids might still be small, but they'll grow up knowing the importance of a good school district. Everyone who's anyone knows that Los Angeles is the place to be if you're in the real estate business. Just ask the cast of "Selling Sunset." While there are ample upmarket areas to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect house, there's one area of California that celebrities flock to: Sherman Oaks. While little is known about where Hilton, his wife, Tessa Hilton, and his kids, Milou and Caspian Hilton, live, we do know that, as of 2022, they were settled in this swanky area, according to Forbes.
The tots are in good company, as many celebrities live in the area. Real estate company the Katz Group LA lists big names like Maya Rudolph and Shemar Moore as owning homes in Sherman Oaks, while reality icon Kris Jenner has been spotted filming at Stanley's restaurant in the district, too. Realtor.com states that the median house price for Sherman Oaks is around $1.7 million.
Thankfully for these Hilton siblings, Mom and Dad are footing the bill. If they stay in the area, they can look forward to choosing from a host of private schools, from St. Paul's First Lutheran to The Buckley School and more. Following grade school, they could even go to Notre Dame High School, which was home to famous alumni like Rami Malek, Kristen Dunst, and Rachel Bilson.
They are heirs to an incredible dynasty
Make no mistake, Milou and Caspian Hilton are extremely lucky kids, as is their unborn sibling that Tessa and Barron Hilton announced in September 2023. Barron's parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, are worth around $350 million, meaning he will inherit a pretty penny one day that will eventually go to his kids. Even if we disregard the fact that their mom, Tessa, comes from an affluent background herself, these tots are set for life.
Tessa and Barron, however, created their own revenue stream by launching the Hilton Estates Group in 2022. At the time, a Forbes profile called it "an avant-garde event production company of sorts that aims to boost profiles of properties that languish on the market." However, the company domain mentioned in the article is available for purchase at the time of writing, so whether the business venture is still active remains to be seen.
That said, the kids needn't worry about their inheritance, as it wasn't their parents' only business venture. They are also investors in Eva Longoria's liquor business, Casa Del Sol Tequila. No matter what the next few years bring, it's not a stretch to assume that the Hilton kids will be quite comfortable well into adulthood. After all, Hilton by name, Hilton by nature — and this isn't a family that's accustomed to living on a budget.
The Hilton kids take jaw-dropping vacations
For most of us, going on vacation is a treat that happens once or twice a year, if we're lucky. Of course, if you're still a toddler and your parents are Tessa and Barron Hilton, you don't have to worry about any of that, and you probably won't ever. Milou and Caspian Hilton get to visit some of the most lavish places the world has to offer, with their parents often sharing sweet snaps from their breaks on their respective social media pages.
In December 2022, their dad shared a photo to his Instagram profile of himself with his daughter and wife on a beautiful (but seemingly very chilly) beach in New York's Southampton. Little Milou is all bundled up in a winter coat and scarf, while baby boy Caspian is wrapped in a baby sling attached to Mom. Just a short time before this excursion, the family shared a series of photos of themselves spending time at the much warmer Waldorf Astoria in Cancun, Mexico, in what Barron tagged as a paid partnership post. So, not only do they get to travel, they get to do it for free in some cases!
The list of luxury escapes goes on and on, including a trip they took with Milou to the upmarket destination Skyfall Joshua Tree, which is described as "a sacred space just outside of Joshua Tree National Park" on its Instagram profile.
Holidays are big events for these two
We all prefer different holidays, but the Hilton family seems to adore them all. As you might expect, Barron and Tessa Hilton make sure these special events are celebrated to the best of their ability, often sharing photos on social media of these momentous occasions. In November 2023, Barron shared a series of photos of his kids, Milou and Caspian Hilton, celebrating Halloween. The spooky time of year is a big event in many households in America, but the Hiltons went all out.
In the snaps, Milou is seen wearing an animal costume next to her baby brother, who is dressed as a lion for the occasion. Mom and Dad even joined in. While it's not clear where the costumes came from, we bet they weren't Dollar Store specials. Other photos show the tots pumpkin carving and posing with scary Halloween decorations. But the real question is, how does Christmas measure up to the most spooktacular time of year?
On November 23, 2023, Tessa shared a sweet photo of Milou and Caspian looking at an enormous, lavishly decorated tree in a grand foyer situated next to a beautiful sweeping staircase. We can assume it's home, as both of the kids are dressed in pajamas. This is just the start of the Christmas season, but something tells us it's going to be a glorious celebration the kids won't forget!
Caspian and Milou Hilton are already influencers
In this day and age, there are many ways to make money. The rise of social media in recent years has made people famous simply for being famous, such as Paris Hilton. Well, her niece and nephew are getting an early start at being social media influencers just like their aunt. They already appear in sponsored ads, whether it be for a vacation partnership, like we previously mentioned, or to sell products for a brand.
In June 2022, Tessa Hilton shared a cute candid photo of her daughter, Milou Hilton, climbing into a white crib in a seriously stylish nursery. The youngster wore a pink patterned top with just a diaper on the bottom — and this is where the money is! In the caption, Tessa explains how much she loves the diaper brand Coterie, tagging the company and gushing about how much her child enjoys wearing the diapers alongside the hashtags #howyoucoterie and #coteriepartner.
Milou and Tessa also worked with the clothing brand Alice + Olivia in April 2023 alongside Kathy Hilton when they came together for a special photoshoot. Any Kardashian will tell you that brand collaborations can be incredibly lucrative, with Kylie Jenner able to break records by getting legions of followers and commanding around $1.8 million per sponsored post. While Caspian and Milou might be a way from that, they're certainly on their way.
These little Hiltons enjoy epic birthday parties
Birthdays are serious business when you're a kid, but most of us have to make do with a shindig at the local McDonald's or Chuck E. Cheese. There's a lot to be said for a celebratory Happy Meal, but, let's face it, the Hilton siblings simply have it better. In 2022, Milou Hilton celebrated her 2nd birthday in true heiress style, with a big Minnie Mouse-themed party thrown by her adoring parents. Barron and Tessa Hilton spared no expense, hiring Minnie Mouse impersonators and putting up beautiful themed decorations.
Tessa shared photos of the soiree to her Instagram page alongside the caption, "I can't believe our baby angel is 2!" The snaps show Milou wearing an adorable red Minnie Mouse dress with white spots, while her parents coordinated in red-and-black ensembles. In other pics, gift bags for party guests can be seen waiting in the background, while a cake with a topper that reads "Oh twoddles!" stands on a table.
As for her baby brother, Caspian Hilton, he turned 1 in September 2023, but his parents didn't share any pictures of a birthday bash for him. Perhaps he was too young, or maybe they simply didn't feel like sharing. Either way, this little Hilton can expect plenty of parties just like his sister when he's older, if these photos are anything to go by.
They get to attend exclusive events
When you have parents as cool as Barron and Tessa Hilton, it's only natural that you may have the opportunity to attend some swanky events. The Hilton kids might be small and unable to tag along to much now (family vacations notwithstanding!), but Milou Hilton has been pictured enjoying a party alongside her Mama, although this was somewhat of a special occasion. In August 2022, Tessa Hilton was about ready to welcome her baby boy into the world, so her in-laws, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Kathy Hilton, threw her a fabulous baby shower fit for a queen.
The pair decked out the Hilton matriarch's Malibu, California, home with lavish pink flowers and decorations, welcoming several high-profile guests to the bash. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Crystal Kung Minkoff was there, alongside Kathy Hilton's niece, Farrah Aldjufrie, according to People. Some parents might opt to leave their kids out of the equation for the sake of ease, but Milou, then 2 years old, got to go along for the ride and rub shoulders with these famous faces.
The stunning, sea-themed get-together was intimate but decadently planned, with Tessa having her photo taken with her daughter and blossoming bump. The glowing Boy Mama-to-be reportedly enjoyed a sandbox treasure hunt alongside Milou and guests. Some of us may just dream of an event like this, but, for Milou, it's just another day in the life of being a beloved member of the Hilton dynasty.
Caspian and Milou Hilton have designer wardrobes
The rich and famous love nothing more than the finer things in life, from fast cars to sprawling homes. Of course, children don't exactly get to make the most of their vast fortunes yet, but they still benefit from such luxuries. Milou and Caspian Hilton are always immaculately turned out in stylish clothes. While we don't always get an insight into where Tessa and Barron Hilton buy clothes for their kids, it's safe to assume the clothing isn't cheap.
In fact, in a post shared to Tessa's Instagram, for Milou's 1st birthday in 2021, the toddler is seen sitting on the floor of her nursery wearing a white-and-pink dress with matching pink tights. Her mom tagged the brand Bonpoint in the post, but this is no run-of-the-mill store. Bonpoint is a luxury French retailer that specializes in gorgeous children's clothing, with girls' dresses starting from around $115. That's an awful lot to spend on a dress for a child who can't even walk, but Milou only dribbles on the finest materials!
It's hardly surprising that these tots have such epic wardrobes, as their parents always wear designer gear as well. Tessa has been spotted wearing gowns from Oscar de la Renta, Alice + Olivia, and Chanel in the past, to name but a few. Expensive taste breeds expensive taste!
They have seriously impressive family members
Being born filthy rich, living in huge homes, dressing in designer clothes, and taking all the vacations you want is one thing, but can you imagine belonging to one of the most famous dynasties in the world? Caspian and Milou Hilton may still be blissfully unaware of their social standing given their current ages, but, one day, they'll grow up and realize just how they won the lottery of life. Their grandparents, Kathy and Rick Hilton, are prominent members of high society and are, of course, historic hoteliers. Then, there's their aunt, the one and only Paris Hilton, who dotes upon them.
Before becoming a mom herself, the reality star was spotted beaming from ear to ear as she held her niece at a family lunch at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, back in 2020, via the Daily Mail. As we previously mentioned, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Kathy were right on hand to throw a beautiful baby shower, and we're sure the perks don't end there.
There's no denying that this next generation of kids has a one-of-a-kind family to support them as they grow up that stretches far beyond their parents. They're well-connected in more ways than one. They not only have the Hiltons but also the Rothschilds and even Kyle Richards' real estate mogul husband, Mauricio Umansky, to guide them in the future, should they need it. It really doesn't get more impressive than that.