Barron Hilton's Kids Live An Extremely Lavish Life

The Hilton family is a force to be reckoned with and has been for decades. Not only is the Hilton Hotel dynasty a business empire, but the family has its fair share of celebrities, too. Everyone knows Paris Hilton, who has forged a career as a reality TV star, socialite, and businesswoman. Her mom, Kathy Hilton, is a reality TV star as well thanks to her turn on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," while her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, pops up in the press from time to time. We don't hear so much about Barron Hilton, though, but make no mistake — he's a Hilton through and through.

Barron may not be as famous as his big sister, but he's made a name for himself as a real estate production mogul and, perhaps most importantly, a dedicated husband to his wife, Tessa Hilton, and a dad to his two kids, Milou Alizée Hilton and Caspian Barron Hilton. It's no secret that Barron and his siblings grew up in a very privileged manner, so do his kids get the same treatment?

According to what we know, it appears the answer is a resounding yes. Not only do the youngsters have a Hilton for a dad, but their mom is descended from German royalty, making these two of the most financially secure kids around. So, how exactly do these toddlers spend their days? Let's dive in and find out what it means to be the next generation of Hiltons.