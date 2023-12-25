Meghan Markle's 2020 Christmas Gift To Harry Caught Him Pleasantly By Surprise

2020 was an unusual year for everyone, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Still, while the 2020 holiday season certainly had some downsides for all of us, Meghan managed to make it one that Harry never forgot –– in a good way. The Duchess of Sussex presented her hubby with a Christmas gift that meant the world to him and gave him a good laugh, too –– a Christmas tree ornament made to look like none other than Queen Elizabeth II.

Like many families, the royal family has their own holiday traditions. In 2020, the COVID-19 Pandemic and lockdown made some of those traditions a lot more difficult to execute. One tradition that dates back years for the royal family is all about how they open their Christmas presents. The family gathers in the red Drawing Room on Christmas Eve, instead of Christmas Day. There, they exchange inexpensive gifts of the silly variety.

While gathering in the Drawing Room wasn't possible for Harry and Meghan in 2020, since they had settled in LA, they still found ways to connect to their family on Christmas. In his memoir, "Spare, Harry wrote, "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends... We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents." They also kept "to the Windsor family tradition" with their gift exchange. And, the silly ornament Meghan gifted Harry with was a perfect way to make him laugh and feel close to their family from afar.