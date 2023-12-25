Liz Cheney's Family Lost A 60-Year Friendship Over Their Criticism Of Trump

Nothing can shake the foundation of a friendship or family quite like politics, and the politicians themselves certainly aren't exempt from the effects of their professional field. Such was the case for former Rep. Liz Cheney's family, who lost a decades-long friendship over divisive feelings toward former President Donald Trump.

Cheney, whose father was the former Vice President of the United States during the George W. Bush administration, detailed the tension falling out in her memoir, "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning." The memoir outlines Cheney's perspective as a Republican leader of the Congressional Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

In the book, Cheney discusses her opinions of Trump and the political arena in general, but she also includes testimony of how her and her family's beliefs affected their relationships. Cheney's mother, for example, lost a six-decade-long friendship with a former classmate over impassable disagreements over the former president, with whom Cheney said the friend became completely "enamored" (via People).