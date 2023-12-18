The Strange Way Trump Denied Liz Cheney's Claim He Was Depressed After The 2020 Election

The modern-day phenomenon of watching a former president live-tweet (or, on Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social, live-truth) arguments with other public figures is strange enough on its own. Yet, somehow, Trump makes these online exchanges even odder with his choice of comebacks and retorts — such as the bizarre way he responded to Liz Cheney's claim that he was depressed ... which seemed to reaffirm that he was.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney's book "Oath and Honor," released in December 2023, details a conversation Cheney had with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about their former president's mental state. Cheney wrote that McCarthy revealed Trump was so depressed after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, that he wasn't eating. The former speaker had visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate due to these concerns, per The New York Times.

Unsurprisingly, Trump responded to Cheney's claims on his social media platform, vehemently denying their accuracy. Trump said her statements were false and that he wasn't undereating like she said, but overeating. His response seemed to inadvertently admit that Cheney was right — just not in the way she reported.