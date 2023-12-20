Meghan Markle's Return To Acting Isn't What We Expected
Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was most known for playing Rachel Zane on "Suits," but she's back on screen! Well, phone screens, that is. Clevr Blends, which sells instant latte blends made with adaptogens, mushrooms, and probiotics, posted a video to Instagram with the caption: "You're keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements." And it looks like Meghan is one of those reinforcements!
She's seen in the background packing boxes, working on a computer as a part of the "only slightly nerdy digital team," looking in the company fridge, and then walking past other employees — presumably actual Clevr Blends staff members — and giving one of them a fist bump, or rather trying to give one of them a fist bump, which ends the video with laughter.
Some people in the comments absolutely loved seeing the Duchess of Sussex pop up like this. One wrote, "Your HR department is doing a bang-up job spotting talent! Love seeing your very special 'employee' and the rest of the Clevr staff." Another joked, "The new hire deserves a raise and bonus and benefits. She is a multitasking Queen." It's not shocking that Meghan chose to support this brand in particular, however.
Meghan Markle has supported Clevr Blends for years
Meghan Markle has appeared on the Clevr Blends Instagram before. In February 2023, she was included in a video for the brand as a part of the reason that the company started blowing up. Meghan's support of the brand included gifting it to Oprah, who then put it on her annual favorite things list in 2021. Meghan was also the brand's first big public investor back in December 2020 — the palace reportedly wasn't too happy about Meghan's investment at the time.
In her announcement for the investment, Meghan explained why she was supporting the company: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business. I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness," as reported by Town & Country.
Fans might hope that this is a signal that Meghan will be returning to acting, but those hopes may be misplaced. In an interview with Variety in 2022, she said of her acting career: "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." So her Instagram appearance may be the closest we get to seeing Meghan acting again anytime soon — or ever.