Meghan Markle's Return To Acting Isn't What We Expected

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was most known for playing Rachel Zane on "Suits," but she's back on screen! Well, phone screens, that is. Clevr Blends, which sells instant latte blends made with adaptogens, mushrooms, and probiotics, posted a video to Instagram with the caption: "You're keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements." And it looks like Meghan is one of those reinforcements!

She's seen in the background packing boxes, working on a computer as a part of the "only slightly nerdy digital team," looking in the company fridge, and then walking past other employees — presumably actual Clevr Blends staff members — and giving one of them a fist bump, or rather trying to give one of them a fist bump, which ends the video with laughter.

Some people in the comments absolutely loved seeing the Duchess of Sussex pop up like this. One wrote, "Your HR department is doing a bang-up job spotting talent! Love seeing your very special 'employee' and the rest of the Clevr staff." Another joked, "The new hire deserves a raise and bonus and benefits. She is a multitasking Queen." It's not shocking that Meghan chose to support this brand in particular, however.