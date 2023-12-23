Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 12/25

If there's anything that "Days of Our Lives" fans have learned about the holidays in this fictional town of Salem, it's that nothing is as peaceful and quiet as it seems. It's quite the opposite, in fact, as things are going to be anything but joyful for our favorite Salemites during the week of Monday, December 25. And we've got all the spoilers you need to know right here!

"Days of Our Lives" spoilers tease a Kiriakis Christmas family dinner that no one is going to forget, Leo making Sloan walk on eggshells, Nicole finally going to therapy with Marlena, and a New Year's Eve party at the Bistro that will reveal a lot of hidden secrets. At the same time, New Year's resolutions will be the last thing on anyone's mind.

Here's what's in store for "Days of Our Lives" fans during the week of December 25, 2023. You won't want to miss any of it.