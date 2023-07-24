Days Of Our Lives' Most Tortured Characters Of All Time

Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) is one of the most popular characters to ever appear on "Days of Our Lives." Marlena was introduced to fans in 1976 and she's been one of the most tormented characters ever since.

In her early days in Salem, Marlena had to deal with being stalked by a serial killer, the murder of her identical twin sister, the death of her infant son, and the collapse of her first marriage to Don Craig (Jed Allan). Marlena later married Roman Brady (then Wayne Northrop) and welcomed twins Sami and Eric. Marlena went on to fall in love with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and was forced to choose between him and Roman when her first husband miraculously returned.

Marlena has also survived being kidnapped by Stefano DiMera on several occasions, being locked away in a secret room, and kept from her family for a long time. Stefano even used Marlena to give birth to Rex and Cassie Brady, who were genetically engineered twins.

In the '90s, fans were stunned when Marlena was possessed by the Devil and had to go through an exorcism. She became possessed again decades later.

After several decades on the sudser, Marlena is still at the center of the drama; and, in 2023, she was presumed dead and cryogenically frozen alongside Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Kate Roberts before finally being reunited with John and her children.