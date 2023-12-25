Where You've Seen Hallmark's Hope At Christmas Star Scottie Thompson Before

Hallmark's made-for-TV movies are known for featuring a rotation of fan-favorite actors, but these feel-good romcoms occasionally introduce new-but-familiar faces. This was the case for Scottie Thompson, who starred alongside Hallmark veteran Ryan Paevey in "Hope at Christmas" back in 2018.

This holiday flick might've been Thompson's debut on the family-friendly network, but she's appeared in a long list of movie and TV roles, including "Trauma" and "NCIS." "Television has been really nice to me," she told Star Trek. "I've yet to work with someone I didn't like and I've yet to have a bad experience. I've met inspiring people and I've enjoyed the process."

As a refresher, "Hope at Christmas" follows the recently-divorced Sydney (Thompson) who spends Christmas with her 8-year-old daughter at an inherited house from her childhood. While in town, she meets teacher Mac (Paevey) at the local bookstore. As he doubles as the local Santa performer, Mac is determined to make Sydney's holiday wish come true.