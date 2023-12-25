Where You've Seen Hallmark's Hope At Christmas Star Scottie Thompson Before
Hallmark's made-for-TV movies are known for featuring a rotation of fan-favorite actors, but these feel-good romcoms occasionally introduce new-but-familiar faces. This was the case for Scottie Thompson, who starred alongside Hallmark veteran Ryan Paevey in "Hope at Christmas" back in 2018.
This holiday flick might've been Thompson's debut on the family-friendly network, but she's appeared in a long list of movie and TV roles, including "Trauma" and "NCIS." "Television has been really nice to me," she told Star Trek. "I've yet to work with someone I didn't like and I've yet to have a bad experience. I've met inspiring people and I've enjoyed the process."
As a refresher, "Hope at Christmas" follows the recently-divorced Sydney (Thompson) who spends Christmas with her 8-year-old daughter at an inherited house from her childhood. While in town, she meets teacher Mac (Paevey) at the local bookstore. As he doubles as the local Santa performer, Mac is determined to make Sydney's holiday wish come true.
Thompson has appeared on several TV shows
If you recognize Scottie Thompson, then you've likely seen her in one of her many television roles. The Virginia native portrayed Dr. Jeanne Benoit in 18 episodes of the long-running crime drama "NCIS." She also performed in the recurring role of Diana Van Dine in the 2009 action series "Trauma" and had a 7-episode arc on the sci-fi show "12 Monkeys."
Thompson also appeared on 4 episodes of "The Blacklist," an experience she talked highly of in an interview with Absolute Music Chat. "I loved 'The Blacklist,' being in New York that was definitely an awesome experience," she said. She went on to talk highly of James Spader, the series lead; "He offered me some [of his time] and it put me at ease in terms of the character; it really helped my performance in the scene and I'm really grateful that he offered that up."
Beyond this, Thompson has also had some minor guest appearances on a host of notable shows like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Castle," and "9-1-1."
You might recognize the Hallmark star from these movies too
While Hallmark star Scottie Thompson has a sizable list of TV credits, she's also appeared in a handful of memorable movies. In 2009, she played the wife of Vulcan antagonist Nero (Eric Bana) in "Star Trek," a project that she worked on with J.J. Abrams. "He's amazing," she told Star Trek regarding the director. "He's just so positive and has so much energy."
Thompson has gone on to appear in several other sci-fi flicks, including "Skyline" in 2010 and "Limbo" in 2019, the latter of which she discussed with Starry Mag. "I personally have grown to love sci-fi over the years for its capacity to showcase humanity in its truth," Thompson shared. "I think [Limbo] does a superb job of that. It has such depth."
Other than that, the Hallmark star has also appeared in "The Lookalike," "Crown Vic," and "Murder at Yellowstone City" in addition to a handful of short films. While she already has an impressive list of projects under her belt, we can't wait to see what Thompson does next with the Hallmark channel.