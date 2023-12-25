What We Know About Tom Cruise And Elsina Khayrova's Rumored Relationship
Over the years, Tom Cruise's love life has been a subject of public interest. The "Misson Impossible" star has been married three times. Cruise walked down the aisle with his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1987, though things ended for the couple just a few short years later in 1990. He then moved on to a more highly publicized relationship with fellow actor Nicole Kidman, whom he married in 1990. The Hollywood power couple welcomed two children through adoption, Isabella and Connor, before splitting for good in 2001. Katie Holmes became his third and final wife in 2006. They had their daughter Suri before divorcing in 2012.
Since then, Cruise has not publicly acknowledged any new relationships. However, there have been rumors that he is dating wealthy socialite Elsina Khayrova.
Khayrova is the daughter of Rinat Khayrov, a Russian politician and ally of Vladimir Putin. She was previously married to diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov before they separated in 2021. It's unclear how she and Cruise crossed paths initially, however, it appears the pair have been growing closer, sparking chatter about their blossoming fling.
Cruise and Khayrova were spotted getting cozy in London
We may not know how Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova met nor how long they've known one another. Yet, what is clear is that these two seem to enjoy their time together. This was notably apparent during a December 2023 party at Grosvenor Square in London. The pair reportedly arrived together and spent the majority of the evening dancing. No photos of the outing have emerged online, but witnesses have confirmed the couple was there together. "They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her," one attendee told the Daily Mail.
Some outlets reported that the pair even had a make-out session at the shindig after arriving shortly after 9 p.m. They reportedly left together a few hours later. Even if their partying was innocent, it wouldn't be the first time in recent months that Cruise has been linked to a well-known woman. It was reported that Cruise and his "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" co-star Hayley Atwell were an item after they were spotted holding hands in Rome. However, in July 2023, Atwell shut down the notion that there was anything romantic between them.
Khayrova's ex-husband wanted Cruise to star in his movie until learning of their romance
Dmitry Tsvetkov's life has been reminiscent of an action movie. During his career as a diamond trader, he claims he has survived three assassination attempts. Additionally, his divorce from Elsina Khayrova was filled with turmoil, with Khayrova allegedly hiding a collection of handbags valued at roughly $1 million. He'd also accused her of blocking access to their bank accounts, which led to Khayrova having to pay over $1 million in legal fees to Tsvetkov. With such an intriguing background, Tsvetkov claims he wanted Tom Cruise to portray him in a film about his life. Unfortunately, this dream was dashed when Tsvetkov learned his ex-wife was seemingly dating the action star.
"It would be about the three assassination attempts, about the divorce. And I said, 'fine, but only if Tom Cruise can be the actor,'" Tsvetkov told the Telegraph (via the Daily Mail). However, Tsvetkov says he found out via news reports that Cruise was dating his ex-wife, seemingly placing a damper on his plans. Cruise might've missed out on an opportunity to put another flick on his resume, but it likely won't deter him from pursuing Khayrova, with whom he seems pretty comfortable.