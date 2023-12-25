What We Know About Tom Cruise And Elsina Khayrova's Rumored Relationship

Over the years, Tom Cruise's love life has been a subject of public interest. The "Misson Impossible" star has been married three times. Cruise walked down the aisle with his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1987, though things ended for the couple just a few short years later in 1990. He then moved on to a more highly publicized relationship with fellow actor Nicole Kidman, whom he married in 1990. The Hollywood power couple welcomed two children through adoption, Isabella and Connor, before splitting for good in 2001. Katie Holmes became his third and final wife in 2006. They had their daughter Suri before divorcing in 2012.

Since then, Cruise has not publicly acknowledged any new relationships. However, there have been rumors that he is dating wealthy socialite Elsina Khayrova.

Khayrova is the daughter of Rinat Khayrov, a Russian politician and ally of Vladimir Putin. She was previously married to diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov before they separated in 2021. It's unclear how she and Cruise crossed paths initially, however, it appears the pair have been growing closer, sparking chatter about their blossoming fling.