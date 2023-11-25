Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes Ditched Suri Before Their Wedding Day, According To Leah Remini
Tom Cruise's relationship with Katie Holmes has been making headlines since they began dating in 2005. They got engaged the same year and welcomed their baby girl, Suri Cruise, on April 18, 2006. A few months later, they tied the knot at Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy. Unfortunately, this fairytale romance ended in 2012 when Holmes filed for divorce. "He had no idea this was coming," a source told People.
The "Dawson's Creek" star received custody of her daughter and went the extra mile to keep her away from Cruise's religion, Scientology. That's actually part of the reason she divorced him, Cruise said during a deposition. Following these events, the actor became estranged from his daughter, Suri, whereas Holmes got closer to her.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present, and she has a stable, innocent childhood," the actress told Town and Country in 2017. However, things haven't always been this way, according to Leah Remini. "The Kings of Queens" star claims that both Cruise and Holmes neglected Suri when she was just a baby.
Leah Remini implies Tom Cruise and his ex-wife neglected their daughter
Former Scientologist Leah Remini had strong ties with Tom Cruise and his ex-wife since the beginning of their romance. "I knew Katie when she was in [Scientology], and she seemed very indoctrinated into Tom's world," the "Mad Families" actress said on "The Adam Carolla Show." Remini also attended their pre-wedding dinner, which changed the way she felt about the former power couple.
According to her memoir, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," Holmes and Cruise neglected their daughter during the party, per the Daily News. Everyone in the room could hear a baby crying through the walls, but they didn't do anything about it. After five minutes, Remini went to the bathroom, where she found Suri lying on the floor. The child was seven months old at the time.
One of Cruise's sisters and two other women were staring at Suri, yelling at her to calm down. "Rather than talking to her in a soothing voice, they kept saying, 'Suri! Suri!' in a tone that sounded like they were telling an adult to get her s*** together," Remini recalled in her memoir (via E! News). What's even more shocking is that neither Cruise nor Holmes seemed to care about it.
Katy Holmes turned out to be a great mother
Parenting is a learned skill that takes time to develop. Over the years, Katie Holmes proved to be a great mother, and her daughter, Suri Cruise, grew up to be stunning. The "Miss Meadows" actress raised her as a single parent, supporting her every step of the way. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it," Holmes told InStyle.
In 2023, the actress helped her daughter apply for college. Suri considered several schools, especially those offering degree programs in fashion. Her father, Tom Cruise, had to pay her tuition, but it's her mother who inspires and guides her. "'Suri does not know her father anymore, and she has not spent time with him in a decade," a source told The Daily Mail.
According to "The Kings of Queens" star Leah Remini, Cruise must stay away from his daughter because of his religious beliefs. His ex-wife is labeled a suppressive person (SP) by the Church of Scientology, meaning that her behavior could negatively affect others. For this reason, the actor chose to limit contact with Holmes and Suri. But despite not having a father around, the young girl feels loved and looked after. "Katie has always put Suri first, and Suri loves her mom more than anything," an insider said.