Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes Ditched Suri Before Their Wedding Day, According To Leah Remini

Tom Cruise's relationship with Katie Holmes has been making headlines since they began dating in 2005. They got engaged the same year and welcomed their baby girl, Suri Cruise, on April 18, 2006. A few months later, they tied the knot at Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy. Unfortunately, this fairytale romance ended in 2012 when Holmes filed for divorce. "He had no idea this was coming," a source told People.

The "Dawson's Creek" star received custody of her daughter and went the extra mile to keep her away from Cruise's religion, Scientology. That's actually part of the reason she divorced him, Cruise said during a deposition. Following these events, the actor became estranged from his daughter, Suri, whereas Holmes got closer to her.

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present, and she has a stable, innocent childhood," the actress told Town and Country in 2017. However, things haven't always been this way, according to Leah Remini. "The Kings of Queens" star claims that both Cruise and Holmes neglected Suri when she was just a baby.