How RHOM's Larsa Pippen Felt After Michael Jordan Addressed Her Romance With His Son
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has been going strong since at least September 2022. After being spotted together during several outings, including the Rolling Loud New York music festival that same month and the "Real Housewives of Miami" premiere party in December 2022, the lovers finally went Instagram official in January 2023, and fans have gotten a chance to see their romance unfold on the reality series. While the rest of Pippen's castmates appear supportive of the couple, Jordan's father, famed basketball player Michael Jordan, isn't exactly a fan of the two.
For starters, Pippen is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. The two reportedly have a longstanding feud dating back to their time on the court. This could be the root of Michael's disdain for the relationship between his son and Pippen. Their 16-year age gap certainly may be a cause for his concern too. While we may never know why Michael doesn't like the idea of Pippen becoming his daughter-in-law, the reality star has some pretty strong feelings about Michael's disapproval.
Pippen says Michael Jordan's comment traumatized her
In July 2023, Michael Jordan was spotted out in Paris when the paparazzi caught up with him to ask his thoughts on Larsa Pippen dating Marcus Jordan. When asked if the legendary Hall-of-Famer approved of the relationship, he sternly shouted, "No!" Michael's response was captured on film and spread across social media, eventually making its way to Pippen, who was not pleased.
During an episode of Pippen and Jordan's "Separation Anxiety" podcast that same month, Pippen did not hold back when expressing how his comment hurt her feelings. "I didn't think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it," Pippen stated, later in the conversation adding, "I was traumatized. I was like, 'What are we going to do? People think I lied.'" As for Jordan, he felt that his father was only making a joke. During the podcast episode, he revealed that Michael texted him after the video went viral, letting him know he had no ill intent. Still, Pippen appeared taken aback since she'd previously believed she and Jordan had the NBA star's approval.
Larsa initially thought Michael Jordan was fond of her
Shortly after "RHOM" cast mate Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan confirmed their romance to the world, Pippen sat down with talk show host Tamron Hall. During the chat, Hall was curious to know how Michael Jordan and Pippen's family felt about the couple. Pippen maintained that everyone was okay with their dating and was only concerned with their happiness. After this interview, it's clear there were conflicting views on Michael's thoughts about the pair.
Nevertheless, Pippen and Jordan have not allowed the criticism from Michael and others to interfere with their connection. There were even talks of an engagement after Pippen was spotted sporting a new rock on her ring finger. The duo has confirmed they have discussed marriage at length, including details of their future ceremony. "It's something that we've been discussing a lot lately. We are not necessarily putting a lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we've definitely been discussing locations and time of year," Jordan revealed on an August 2023 episode of "Separation Anxiety." As of now, Jordan has not yet popped the question. Instead, Pippen is enjoying her promise ring and her man.