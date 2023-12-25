How RHOM's Larsa Pippen Felt After Michael Jordan Addressed Her Romance With His Son

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has been going strong since at least September 2022. After being spotted together during several outings, including the Rolling Loud New York music festival that same month and the "Real Housewives of Miami" premiere party in December 2022, the lovers finally went Instagram official in January 2023, and fans have gotten a chance to see their romance unfold on the reality series. While the rest of Pippen's castmates appear supportive of the couple, Jordan's father, famed basketball player Michael Jordan, isn't exactly a fan of the two.

For starters, Pippen is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. The two reportedly have a longstanding feud dating back to their time on the court. This could be the root of Michael's disdain for the relationship between his son and Pippen. Their 16-year age gap certainly may be a cause for his concern too. While we may never know why Michael doesn't like the idea of Pippen becoming his daughter-in-law, the reality star has some pretty strong feelings about Michael's disapproval.