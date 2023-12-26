The Rom-Com Inspired By Paul Rudd's Real Life Romance With Julie Yaeger

The 2012 rom-com "This is 40" stars Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as a struggling married couple. The film was written and directed by Mann's husband Judd Apatow. While being interviewed by the Jewish Journal about the movie, Rudd talked about how the film came to be (and an embarrassing scene involving a hemorrhoid).

"It's not gratuitous comedy," Rudd said. "Judd had said, 'Let's make a movie about marriage and the things that we fight about — kind of a real, warts and all view of it.' And sometimes you do need to ask your wife if there's something on your [backside]."

Rudd is married to Julie Yaeger, and the interviewer also mentioned that Rudd and Yaeger helped craft the details of "This is 40," mentioning that the couple recorded improvised scenes. When asked what in the film is a detail from Rudd's actual marriage, he said "This is 40"'s companion film, 2007's "Knocked Up," has more in common with his real relationship. He added, "When Judd was writing that movie, my wife once said, 'I'm so sick of looking at your back,' because I was just on the computer all day, checking my fantasy football scores." Rudd was also asked about how the movie affects his off-screen marriage, and Rudd quipped, "It's a little bit like couples therapy, except it's happening in front of millions of people."