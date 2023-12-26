How The Rumors WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Was Dating Devin Booker Began

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum has found herself in a bit of controversy throughout her basketball career, particularly surrounding the WNBA championship that her team secured in October 2023 against the New York Liberty. She caught backlash for speaking ill about the opposing team, telling reporters [via Yahoo Sports], "They're really good individual players, but they don't care about each other." Though she apologized for this comment, a wild rumor emerged from the game, which accused her of dating NBA star Devin Booker, who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Kendall Jenner.

Booker is a bachelor, so this would not have been an issue had Plum been a single woman. However, she has been married to New York Giants tight end Darren Waller since March 2023. The couple has kept many details of their relationship extremely private since it began in 2022. However, since Waller once played for the Las Vegas Raiders and was seen at several Aces games in 2021, the pair likely crossed paths through sports. While the pair didn't seem too bothered by the outlandish gossip about Plum and Booker, the internet seemed to run wild with it.