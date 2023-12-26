What HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa Has Said About His Struggle With Alcohol Addiction

Note: This article discusses alcohol addiction issues.

At 21, Tarek El Moussa had his real estate license in hand and was ready to strike it rich in Orange County, California — which he did for a time. But when the Great Recession hit around 2007, El Moussa went from selling multi-million dollar mansions to living in his mom's garage. The downturn in the housing market prompted him to renovate and resell homes, eventually bringing about his HGTV show, "Flip or Flop," premiering in 2013.

Unfortunately, the financial crisis of the early 2000s wasn't the only difficulty the multi-hyphenate has faced in his life. Reportedly, the celeb was slated to be a baseball star. He must have excelled at it in his school years because El Moussa was rumored to have planned for a potential career in the sport. However, a shoulder injury thwarted that dream for good.

El Moussa hit a low point in the years between the injury and his foray into real estate. His book, "FLIP YOUR LIFE: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business, and Life," details how he turned to alcohol when the cards of life began stacking against him. According to People, "All I remember was the terrible hangover I had. I had drank over 30 shots of vodka and whatever else I could get my hands on," "The Flipping El Moussas" star recalled before the book's release.