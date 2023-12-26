Can Justin Timberlake Sue Britney Spears For Her Bombshell Memoir Claims? A Lawyer Weighs In

Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me," has caused quite a stir, not least because of the many revelations about her early 2000s relationship with fellow singer Justin Timberlake. In her book, Spears revealed that Timberlake had cheated on her several times and also admitted that she was unfaithful too, with dancer Wade Robson. One of the more tragic details of the memoir was that Spears became pregnant during her three-year romance with Timberlake.

Sadly, the pop star had an abortion predominantly due to her then-boyfriend not wanting to have a child at the time. In the days leading up to the memoir's release on October 24, 2023, an insider informed Page Six that the "Cry Me a River" hit-maker was concerned about what his ex would disclose about their time together. "He's very curious what she'll reveal from their relationship. It's eating at him," the source shared.

Once "The Woman in Me" was finally unveiled to the world, another insider told Radar Online that Timberlake was even considering suing his ex over the revelations in the book. However, while speaking exclusively to The List, Los Angeles-based entertainment attorney Camron Dowlatshahi clarified why Timberlake likely wouldn't be able to follow through with battling Spears in court.