General Hospital: Is Frisco Jones Returning After Brennan's Takedown? Here's What We Think

Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) started off as a rock singer on "General Hospital" in 1984. He married Felicia Cummings (Kristina Wagner), and after the two became embroiled in several adventures, Frisco craved more action in his life and joined the police force. Eventually, he became an agent for the World Security Bureau and worked his way up the ladder until becoming director after its head, Victor Cassadine (then Thaoo Penghlis), was ousted. This was good news for former agents Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), as they gained an ally in a high place.

However, during the Greenland adventure on "General Hospital" in May 2023, when the heroes of Port Charles tried to stop Victor (then Charles Shaughnessy) from obliterating most of the world's human population with a biological weapon, the WSB planned to destroy him and the team. Robert told Felicia to contact Frisco to call it off, but by then it was too late — the governing board had kicked him out and installed a new director with plans to continue the operation. Ultimately, the heroes prevailed and defeated Victor, and the weapon sank to the bottom of the ocean.

In December 2023, it was revealed that a sinister agent named John Brennan (Charles Mesure) was the one who had replaced Frisco, and was gunning for Anna to prevent an old report about a failed 1980s mission from going public. Ultimately, Anna and Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) thwarted Brennan, and he was arrested.