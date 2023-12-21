General Hospital: Is Frisco Jones Returning After Brennan's Takedown? Here's What We Think
Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) started off as a rock singer on "General Hospital" in 1984. He married Felicia Cummings (Kristina Wagner), and after the two became embroiled in several adventures, Frisco craved more action in his life and joined the police force. Eventually, he became an agent for the World Security Bureau and worked his way up the ladder until becoming director after its head, Victor Cassadine (then Thaoo Penghlis), was ousted. This was good news for former agents Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), as they gained an ally in a high place.
However, during the Greenland adventure on "General Hospital" in May 2023, when the heroes of Port Charles tried to stop Victor (then Charles Shaughnessy) from obliterating most of the world's human population with a biological weapon, the WSB planned to destroy him and the team. Robert told Felicia to contact Frisco to call it off, but by then it was too late — the governing board had kicked him out and installed a new director with plans to continue the operation. Ultimately, the heroes prevailed and defeated Victor, and the weapon sank to the bottom of the ocean.
In December 2023, it was revealed that a sinister agent named John Brennan (Charles Mesure) was the one who had replaced Frisco, and was gunning for Anna to prevent an old report about a failed 1980s mission from going public. Ultimately, Anna and Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) thwarted Brennan, and he was arrested.
Frisco Jones needs to come back to Port Charles
Since John Brennan has been in Port Charles and actively trying to take down Anna Devane on "General Hospital," Frisco Jones' name has come up a couple of times — most notably on the December 19 episode as Brennan was about to be taken away in cuffs. Anna approached him, remarking, "You think they'll invite Frisco back to clean up your mess, ex-director Brennan?"
Fans on X, formerly Twitter, were thrilled at the thought of the beloved character returning, as one noted, "Well that would be a darn good start to get back viewers. I would be delighted to have Jack back as Frisco." Many wondered what Jack Wagner's status was, as he's currently on the show "When Calls the Heart." In July 2023, Soaps speculated before that show's 10th season premiere that Wagner's character Bill Avery might not make it out alive due to health issues in the Old West, and that Wagner may return to his soap roots.
His previous returns to "GH" have been far too short, and it would be nice for a legacy character like Frisco to jump back into Port Charles and deal with the exciting stories that are escalating. We'd love to see him work with Anna and Robert Scorpio again, as well as try once more to woo Felicia away from Mac Scorpio (he previously tried in vain in 2013). Frisco's return would certainly be a ratings boost and fans would be over the moon!