Melania Trump Faces Trolls At Iowa Rally And It's Raising Questions About Donald's Extracurriculars

Since leaving the White House after Donald Trump's election defeat in 2020, the former first lady has been keeping a relatively low profile. But Melania Trump seems to be returning to the limelight. She attended Rosalynn Carter's funeral in November 2023, and a month later, she spoke at a naturalization ceremony in Washington.

And while she didn't show up in person at Donald's campaign rally in Iowa, Melania was definitely being talked about thanks to a plane flying over the event hauling a banner that read, "Melania knows." Melania has been the subject of high-flying flags in Iowa before. When Donald attended an Iowa State Game in September 2023, Melania's campaign absence was mocked via a banner pulled behind a plane that said, "Where's Melania?"

As for the most recent banner, we're not exactly sure what it is that Melania knows, but some on the internet have some theories. One has to do with the former president's lawyer Alina Habba, and speculation that their relationship is more than just lawyer and client. "She knows he's sleeping with Hab[b]a," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. This was fueled by the fact that Donald was in Las Vegas to see a UFC fight, and Melania was very much not his date. Instead, Donald went with Habba. Perhaps Melania knows there's something more going on there, but doesn't want to deal with it?