Kyle Richards Seemingly Responds To Mauricio's Hangout With Young Influencer

Long gone are the days when Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship was the strongest of all Bravo show couples. Unfortunately, the couple's 27-year marriage seemed to come to an end when they separated in July 2023. When Richards spoke with The Messenger in December 2023, she said that the couple were not divorced yet, despite accidentally saying so previously. "We haven't spoken about [divorce] yet," Richards said. "No, that has not come up yet." Richards also told the outlet that she and Umansky still lived together, and although that could be a little uncomfortable sometimes, they still got along well.

Something that could ruffle feathers in the Richards-Umansky household is Umansky's new rumored romance with a woman 20 years his junior. The 53-year-old Umansky and 33-year-old Alexandria Wolfe were photographed together in Aspen, Colorado in December 2023 (via Page Six). Wolfe is an influencer and fashion designer. The duo were seen leaving a restaurant together, but as of this writing, there's been no confirmation about whether or not Umansky and Wolfe are dating.

A few days after Umansky and Wolfe were snapshotted in Aspen, Richards shared a vacation picture in Mexico. Her Instagram post was captioned, "Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit," and featured Richards standing on a beach by a beautiful sunset.