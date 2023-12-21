Kyle Richards Seemingly Responds To Mauricio's Hangout With Young Influencer
Long gone are the days when Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship was the strongest of all Bravo show couples. Unfortunately, the couple's 27-year marriage seemed to come to an end when they separated in July 2023. When Richards spoke with The Messenger in December 2023, she said that the couple were not divorced yet, despite accidentally saying so previously. "We haven't spoken about [divorce] yet," Richards said. "No, that has not come up yet." Richards also told the outlet that she and Umansky still lived together, and although that could be a little uncomfortable sometimes, they still got along well.
Something that could ruffle feathers in the Richards-Umansky household is Umansky's new rumored romance with a woman 20 years his junior. The 53-year-old Umansky and 33-year-old Alexandria Wolfe were photographed together in Aspen, Colorado in December 2023 (via Page Six). Wolfe is an influencer and fashion designer. The duo were seen leaving a restaurant together, but as of this writing, there's been no confirmation about whether or not Umansky and Wolfe are dating.
A few days after Umansky and Wolfe were snapshotted in Aspen, Richards shared a vacation picture in Mexico. Her Instagram post was captioned, "Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit," and featured Richards standing on a beach by a beautiful sunset.
Richards discussed the difficulties of being a public figure post-separation
Having a well-documented life on a show like "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has its pitfalls, especially when going through a life-changing event. When Kyle Richards appeared on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in October 2023, she and host Kelly Ripa spoke about the difficulties of that. Ripa asked Richards how she was doing through it all, and the reality star admitted it's not been easy for her, even though the breakup with Mauricio Umansky was "amicable."
Ripa pointed out how it's even more difficult being well-known while dealing with a split because everyone wants to weigh in on the situation. Richards said, "Well, it is weird, you know, because they feel like they want to know all the answers, and I understand that." She also mentioned how people try to fill in the gaps of the breakup to get to the bottom of things because she and Umansky don't tell the public everything that goes on between them.
One of the hardest things for Richards is seeing messages from people lamenting about lost love when they learn about her and Umansky's separation. "And I'm thinking, I'm just trying to stay afloat and make sure our daughters are okay! And I — I'm worried about strangers," Richards said. Ripa spoke directly to those people overwhelming Richards and said, "Grow up! Okay? It's not about you."
New relationships rumors for both Richards and Umansky
The buzz surrounding Mauricio Umansky and Alexandria Wolfe is not the only speculation about a new flame for Umansky or Kyle Richards. When Umansky was on "Dancing With the Stars," he was rumored to be in a relationship with his professional dance partner Emma Slater after they were spotted holding hands. Richards shared her opinions on those paparazzi photos on "Watch What Happens Live!"
"Yes, that was very hard to see ... That hurt my feelings," Richards told host Andy Cohen. She had a hunch that maybe more was going on between the realtor and the dancer, but Slater and Umansky took to their Instagram stories to clear the air and explain that they were just "really good friends" (via People).
As for rumors about Richards' romances, her relationship with country star Morgan Wade has been called into question. However, both women have staunchly denied that the relationship is anything but platonic. In an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" from December 2023, Richards did say her friendship with Wade was different than other friendships, but not because of romance: "She's constantly teasing me, I know when Morgan and I hang out, I'm going to be roasted" (via E! News).