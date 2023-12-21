How Suri Cruise Is Following Her In Parents' Footsteps

Everyone already knows that Suri Cruise is her mom Katie Holmes' style twin, but she also followed in both her mother's and father's footsteps when it comes to a different hobby. According to Page Six, Suri played one of the main characters in her high school's production of "The Addams Family: A New Musical" as she took on the role of Morticia Addams, the Addams family matriarch. The NYC private school that Suri reportedly attends is Avenues The World School in Manhattan.

"She was amazing," an attendee told the outlet. Page Six also reported that Suri's biography included a message of thanks to the teachers and other students who worked on the show. As a high school senior, this was likely one of Suri's last chances to perform with her classmates.

This isn't the first time Suri has done something related to the performing arts, a field in which both her parents excel. Holmes has tapped Suri to participate in projects that the "Dawson's Creek" alum directed, having her daughter sing for the movies "Alone Together" and "Rare Objects." She also appeared in one of her dad's projects, though it looks like that's unlikely to happen again — at least anytime soon.