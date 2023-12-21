How Suri Cruise Is Following Her In Parents' Footsteps
Everyone already knows that Suri Cruise is her mom Katie Holmes' style twin, but she also followed in both her mother's and father's footsteps when it comes to a different hobby. According to Page Six, Suri played one of the main characters in her high school's production of "The Addams Family: A New Musical" as she took on the role of Morticia Addams, the Addams family matriarch. The NYC private school that Suri reportedly attends is Avenues The World School in Manhattan.
"She was amazing," an attendee told the outlet. Page Six also reported that Suri's biography included a message of thanks to the teachers and other students who worked on the show. As a high school senior, this was likely one of Suri's last chances to perform with her classmates.
This isn't the first time Suri has done something related to the performing arts, a field in which both her parents excel. Holmes has tapped Suri to participate in projects that the "Dawson's Creek" alum directed, having her daughter sing for the movies "Alone Together" and "Rare Objects." She also appeared in one of her dad's projects, though it looks like that's unlikely to happen again — at least anytime soon.
Suri Cruise lent her singing voice to her mother's movies
When asked about Suri Cruise's contributions to her movies, Katie Holmes told Glamour, "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her. ... it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart."
Suri and her father Tom Cruise have collaborated before as well. In the 2013 film "Oblivion," Suri had an uncredited cameo as the daughter of Tom's character Jack. However, it's unlikely that the father-daughter duo would ever share the screen again — sadly, the duo are estranged.
Back in 2013, Tom sued Bauer Media, which owns the publications Life & Style and In Touch, for defamation since one of their magazines published an article saying he "abandoned" Suri after his and Katie Holmes' divorce. Although he admitted to only seeing Suri for about 10 days from mid-June to Thanksgiving 2012, Tom denied abandonment (via RadarOnline.com). The suit was settled, and a joint statement from Tom's lawyer and Bauer Media said, "Bauer Publishing ... never intended to communicate that Tom Cruise had cut off all ties and abandoned his daughter, Suri, and regret if anyone drew that inference from anything they published" (via Page Six). Things seem to have changed since then.
Tom and Suri Cruise seem to have no relationship at present
An insider told Page Six in March 2023 that Tom Cruise hasn't seen Suri Cruise for a long time, and they don't seem to have any sort of relationship. The outlet also reported that during a deposition for that defamation lawsuit, Tom said, "That was one of the assertions, yes," when he was asked if Katie Holmes divorced him "in part to protect Suri from Scientology." Since Holmes and Suri are not Scientologists, Tom's religious beliefs could be why he's staying away. Scientologists are primarily meant to interact with other Scientologists.
According to DailyMail.com, Tom denied that Scientology is why he didn't have a relationship with Suri, but it seems he's never offered up an alternative. An anonymous source and friend of Holmes' told the outlet, "Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade." However, Tom has made all the payments he needed to make for Holmes and Suri following the divorce, and he will be paying for Suri's college, no matter where she attends.
The DailyMail.com insider said fashion design is what Suri may want to study in college. Fashion may be her true passion, but only time will tell if Suri continues to follow in her parents' footsteps and continue acting as well.