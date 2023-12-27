All Of The Famous Men Brenda Song Dated Before Macaulay Culkin

Actor Brenda Song garnered public attention for her love life when she started dating "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin in 2017. According to People, their connection blossomed during the filming of the 2019 movie "Changeland," in which they both starred. During a 2018 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Macaulay opened up to Joe Rogan about their relationship, humorously sharing, "I've got a special lady friend. We have a dog and a cat. It's one thing to exchange keys. It's another to get a cat." That same year, Brenda told Us Weekly, "I don't like to talk about my personal life, but everything's wonderful, and I'm happy."

The celebrity couple celebrated the arrival of their first child, a son named Dakota Song Culkin, in 2021, as reported by Esquire. Just over a year later, they welcomed another son, Carson Song Culkin, according to Us Weekly. In the meantime, they also got engaged, with E! News reporting on the news in January 2022.

Despite Brenda's openness about her relationship with Macaulay over the years, she had previously maintained a rather private stance on her romantic life, leaving much room for speculation regarding her past partners. While rumors linked Brenda to various famous men before Macaulay, most of the romances have remained unconfirmed.