Sam Asghari's New Gig With PETA Takes Aim At Ex Britney Spears
Uh-oh. Did Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari just take a low blow at her? It seems like he did, and it came from a very unlikely source — the infamous animal rights foundation PETA.
If you've been keeping up with the rollercoaster ride that is the chaotic relationship between the famous pop singer and her model ex, you'll know that these two have some bad blood between them. Spears and Asghari first met in 2015 during the filming of her music video for her song "Slumber Party." There was chemistry on set because Asghari didn't waste any time in slipping the celebrity singer his phone number. They became social media official on New Year's Day 2017, as Spears shared an intimate photo of the two on her official Instagram page. In 2022, they were married.
While fans were happy to see the pop star with someone who truly seemed to love her, especially as she was handling her conservatorship case, the happy couple didn't last. In August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce, bringing their seemingly fairy-tale romance to an end. The exes have mostly kept to themselves since the divorce (although Asghari was accused of blackmailing Spears after their split) but now it looks like Asghari has some unfinished business with Spears. A new PETA ad starring Asghari takes aim at his short-lived romance with the pop diva (and yes, it's a little petty).
Asghari and PETA poke fun at Spears (but she claps back)
In his PETA ad campaign released in December 2023, Sam Asghari worked with the charitable organization to promote dog adoption. In one ad, a shirtless Asghari is lying on the ground, cradling a puppy. But it's pretty clear that the ads aren't just targeted at animal lovers –- they may have also been made with a certain pop star in mind.
One ad's tagline reads "You can't buy love, but you can adopt it." In another, the slogan is, "Some love lasts. Never buy dogs. Always spay or neuter." The consecutive ads, which Asghari shared on his Instagram page, could be a subtle diss to Spears and their failed romance. It's not a far stretch to make; PETA has aimed at Spears before. In August 2023, the organization publicly denounced the "Toxic" singer after she purchased a dog instead of adopting one.
Not long after Asghari shared his PETA ads, Spears posted a screenshot of one of her cryptic Instagram videos. In the caption, she mentioned "Hesam" buying a new dog, which some Reddit users believed was Spears' way of calling Asghari out for also buying dogs. "She posted this a couple hours after his PETA ad," one user clarified. The user called Asghari a hypocrite for buying Spears a Doberman in 2021, adding, "Now he is the face for PETA and being praised for that when she has gotten media scrutiny for "not taking care of her pets."