Sam Asghari's New Gig With PETA Takes Aim At Ex Britney Spears

Uh-oh. Did Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari just take a low blow at her? It seems like he did, and it came from a very unlikely source — the infamous animal rights foundation PETA.

If you've been keeping up with the rollercoaster ride that is the chaotic relationship between the famous pop singer and her model ex, you'll know that these two have some bad blood between them. Spears and Asghari first met in 2015 during the filming of her music video for her song "Slumber Party." There was chemistry on set because Asghari didn't waste any time in slipping the celebrity singer his phone number. They became social media official on New Year's Day 2017, as Spears shared an intimate photo of the two on her official Instagram page. In 2022, they were married.

While fans were happy to see the pop star with someone who truly seemed to love her, especially as she was handling her conservatorship case, the happy couple didn't last. In August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce, bringing their seemingly fairy-tale romance to an end. The exes have mostly kept to themselves since the divorce (although Asghari was accused of blackmailing Spears after their split) but now it looks like Asghari has some unfinished business with Spears. A new PETA ad starring Asghari takes aim at his short-lived romance with the pop diva (and yes, it's a little petty).