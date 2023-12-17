Sam Asghari Reportedly Tried Blackmailing Britney Spears After Their Split

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seemed to have a beautiful relationship. The two first met in 2016 on Britney's music video set for the single "Slumber Party." Asghari starred in the video, and that's where the two initially crossed paths. They went public with their romance in 2017. They tied the knot at a ceremony on June 9, 2022, at their Los Angeles home, but sadly, a little over a year later, on August 16, 2023, Asghari filed for divorce.

Their split initially appeared mutual. Days after his filing, Asghari shared a statement on Instagram which read, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always."

While such kind words would point to a peaceful split, things have reportedly gotten messy since Asghari shared this. There have been reports of Spears being physically abusive towards her husband, with TMZ alleging that the pop star gave him a black eye. Additionally, rumors have swirled that the fitness model is looking to blackmail his famous bride, something that could significantly damage Spears' reputation and bank account.