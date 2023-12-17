Sam Asghari Reportedly Tried Blackmailing Britney Spears After Their Split
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seemed to have a beautiful relationship. The two first met in 2016 on Britney's music video set for the single "Slumber Party." Asghari starred in the video, and that's where the two initially crossed paths. They went public with their romance in 2017. They tied the knot at a ceremony on June 9, 2022, at their Los Angeles home, but sadly, a little over a year later, on August 16, 2023, Asghari filed for divorce.
Their split initially appeared mutual. Days after his filing, Asghari shared a statement on Instagram which read, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always."
While such kind words would point to a peaceful split, things have reportedly gotten messy since Asghari shared this. There have been reports of Spears being physically abusive towards her husband, with TMZ alleging that the pop star gave him a black eye. Additionally, rumors have swirled that the fitness model is looking to blackmail his famous bride, something that could significantly damage Spears' reputation and bank account.
Asghari allegedly threatened to release intimate details
There may have been several signs that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari weren't meant to be. Luckily, Spears was sure to have Sam Asghari sign a stringent prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. The document protects Spears' music catalog and the rest of her assets. Also, the prenup states that in the event of a divorce, Asghari would receive $1 million for every two years of marriage. The issue is that the couple was only married for a little under a year, which means Asghari likely won't be entitled to the outlined amount. For this reason, it is rumored that Asghari may be using intimate information to squeeze more money out of Spears.
Following Asghari's divorce filing, an insider told Page Six that the actor was going to great lengths to negotiate the prenup terms. According to the report, Asghari was "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid." The exact details regarding what Asghari could release are unknown, but this could consist of evidence of the alleged physical violence against him.
Asghari has shut down blackmail rumors
Even with the possibility that Sam Asghari will walk away with very little in his divorce, he has shut down rumors that he is trying to shake down Britney Spears. His spokesperson, Brandon Cohen, quickly fired back at any blackmail talks to Page Six. "All these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her," Cohen shared.
Though it doesn't seem to be outlined in the prenup, Spears is reportedly footing the $10,000 rent for Asghari's new Los Angeles luxury apartment. They've also settled ownership of their five dogs, with Spears taking four and Asghari keeping one. Even with these advancements in their split, according to Us Weekly, the two are not speaking, another sign that things are not amicable between the exes behind the scenes. Nevertheless, both parties seem to be refraining from speaking poorly about one another publicly.