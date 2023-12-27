Inside Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good's Romance
Embattled movie star Jonathan Majors has been the subject of some significant legal troubles. The "Lovecraft Country" star was arrested in March 2023 following an alleged incident with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was taken into custody for domestic violence in New York after Jabbari claimed that he choked her, twisted her arm, and broke her finger during an argument. In December 2023, the trial concluded with Majors being found guilty on two counts: assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. Throughout his controversy, Majors has had support from his new girlfriend, Meagan Good.
It's unclear exactly when Majors and Good began hanging out. However, in May 2023, a source confirmed to People that the pair had been friends for a while before things took a romantic turn. "Meagan has shown considerable support towards him. It seems their relationship has developed further from that point," the insider shared. Since then, the pair has been seen on multiple outings and appears to be sticking together despite Majors' arrest and subsequent conviction.
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors spent their birthdays together
"Harlem" star Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have spent the months leading to his trial getting closer. In August 2023, the couple celebrated Good's 42nd birthday together in West Hollywood, California. The pair were spotted taking an afternoon stroll. Good shared several images from her big day, sporting a gorgeous green gown to commemorate her 42nd birthday. She did not share any photos with Majors, but the couple celebrated Majors' 34th birthday the following month.
In early September 2023, the pair ventured out to Hollywood for Majors' birthday. This time, the duo partied at the Magic Castle clubhouse. Collector Morgan King shared several images on his Instagram from the fun night, one of which was a selfie with Good, while another was a photo of him with Majors. The final video in the carousel post was a video of Good, Major, and another friend taking a group photo.
That same month, on September 23, the pair seemingly acknowledged their relationship directly at the Congressional Black Caucus' 8th Annual Black and White Gala in Washington, D.C. As Good concluded a speech praising the work of the Black Caucus, she turned to Majors and sweetly asked, "Babe, you want to say anything?" to which he replied, "Y'all heard the missus, so that's what it is." While they didn't outright call one another boyfriend and girlfriend, Majors referring to Good as "the missus" was enough confirmation for most.
Meagan Good has been present at Jonathan Majors' trial
After several delays, Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial finally began on November 29, 2023, in New York City. Meagan Good was by his side from day one, walking hand-in-hand with Majors. She sat through evidence that was likely hard to hear, such as text messages between Grace Jabbari and Majors in the months before the assault, which seemingly documented a history of turmoil in their relationship. Good was seen wiping away tears during closing arguments on December 14, 2023, as the defense pleaded for Majors to be acquitted. Four days later, on December 18, after Majors was found guilty, Good's support of him was seemingly not swayed. She was once again seen holding his hand as they exited court. Shortly after the verdict, the couple took off to Los Angeles.
With Majors facing up to a year behind bars, their relationship will face some challenges in the forthcoming months. Though it seems they are still going strong even after his conviction, a possible jail sentence could have a huge impact on their romance. Neither Good nor Majors has spoken out publicly since the guilty verdict.