Inside Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good's Romance

"Harlem" star Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have spent the months leading to his trial getting closer. In August 2023, the couple celebrated Good's 42nd birthday together in West Hollywood, California. The pair were spotted taking an afternoon stroll. Good shared several images from her big day, sporting a gorgeous green gown to commemorate her 42nd birthday. She did not share any photos with Majors, but the couple celebrated Majors' 34th birthday the following month.

In early September 2023, the pair ventured out to Hollywood for Majors' birthday. This time, the duo partied at the Magic Castle clubhouse. Collector Morgan King shared several images on his Instagram from the fun night, one of which was a selfie with Good, while another was a photo of him with Majors. The final video in the carousel post was a video of Good, Major, and another friend taking a group photo.

That same month, on September 23, the pair seemingly acknowledged their relationship directly at the Congressional Black Caucus' 8th Annual Black and White Gala in Washington, D.C. As Good concluded a speech praising the work of the Black Caucus, she turned to Majors and sweetly asked, "Babe, you want to say anything?" to which he replied, "Y'all heard the missus, so that's what it is." While they didn't outright call one another boyfriend and girlfriend, Majors referring to Good as "the missus" was enough confirmation for most.