Kelly Clarkson & Cher Had Major Party Experiences On Willie Nelson's Tour Bus

Hilariously, Kelly Clarkson even admitted on her show, "I went on Willie Nelson's bus once and I got a contact high." As the singer and talk show host acknowledged, "It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in, but then when you walked out, you were definitely hungry." The legalization of marijuana is understandably a cause close to Willie Nelson's heart. Clarkson, too, is a big believer in it and has been vocal about her stance in the past.

In her "25 Things You Don't Know About Me" interview with Us Weekly, in 2015, the singer argued, "I cannot understand the fact that controlled narcotic substances and alcohol are legal and weed isn't. How many people do you know who have died from weed? My point exactly." Clarkson also has a professional relationship with Snoop Dogg, since they collaborated on "American Song Contest" and "The Voice." Like Nelson, Snoop is well-known for his love of marijuana.

Cher, on the other hand, was a harsh critic of using drugs in an interview on "The Dick Cavett Show" from 1982, arguing, "Usually drugs have a way of handling you, and that's the part that I object to." However, when UFC fighter Nick Diaz tested positive for marijuana use in 2015 and was suspended from his sport for five years, Cher took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show support for Diaz. "Lift the NSAC ban from MMA fighter Nick Diaz," the singer wrote.