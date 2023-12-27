Kelly Clarkson & Cher Had Major Party Experiences On Willie Nelson's Tour Bus
One thing that the legendary musician Willie Nelson is known for, aside from a lesser net worth than you might think, is his lifelong love of marijuana. Two other singers once spoke out about their experiences on Nelson's tour bus, which proved his love of cannabis without a shadow of a doubt. Superstar Cher was on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022 to promote her Decades Eau de Parfum Collection, which included scents inspired by the '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s, i.e. all the decades she's dominated.
In a clip from that interview, Kelly Clarkson asserted that she expected the '70s scent to be marijuana-inspired, quipping, "I was like, 'Oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson's bus.'" Cher then confirmed that she'd been on that same bus before, reiterating, "It smells exactly like marijuana!" The superstar singers quickly bonded over the experience of being on Nelson's bus as a result, with Clarkson even comparing it to a weed dispensary in an Airstream RV, the kind of thing you might find in L.A.
Clarkson and Nelson agree on marijuana legalization
Hilariously, Kelly Clarkson even admitted on her show, "I went on Willie Nelson's bus once and I got a contact high." As the singer and talk show host acknowledged, "It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in, but then when you walked out, you were definitely hungry." The legalization of marijuana is understandably a cause close to Willie Nelson's heart. Clarkson, too, is a big believer in it and has been vocal about her stance in the past.
In her "25 Things You Don't Know About Me" interview with Us Weekly, in 2015, the singer argued, "I cannot understand the fact that controlled narcotic substances and alcohol are legal and weed isn't. How many people do you know who have died from weed? My point exactly." Clarkson also has a professional relationship with Snoop Dogg, since they collaborated on "American Song Contest" and "The Voice." Like Nelson, Snoop is well-known for his love of marijuana.
Cher, on the other hand, was a harsh critic of using drugs in an interview on "The Dick Cavett Show" from 1982, arguing, "Usually drugs have a way of handling you, and that's the part that I object to." However, when UFC fighter Nick Diaz tested positive for marijuana use in 2015 and was suspended from his sport for five years, Cher took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show support for Diaz. "Lift the NSAC ban from MMA fighter Nick Diaz," the singer wrote.
Nelson has stopped smoking, but still uses cannabis
In 2015, Willie Nelson announced his company, Willie's Reserve. According to the Willie's Reserve Story page on his website, "Willie Nelson has never made any bones about it. The cannabis culture is a way of life for him." He sells a variety of products for those who like to partake. Sadly, a few years after Willie's Reserve kicked off, Nelson had to stop smoking. "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past," Nelson told KSAT TV, "so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful" (via Click2Houston).
The legendary star stopped smoking as a result but Nelson's spokeswoman, Elaine Schock, clarified that he would still be using cannabis products in a statement to AP News. "That said," she added, "Willie does what he wants, when he wants, when it comes to smoking." Luck Presents, a company that works with Nelson and hosts concerts at his ranch in Luck, Texas, set up a Change.org petition to try and start a new national holiday — the "High Holidays," starting April 20 and lasting until April 29, Nelson's birthday.
Although those holidays have yet to come to fruition at the time of writing, Nelson was likely happy to see President Joe Biden's major announcement about marijuana in October 2022, when he pardoned anyone with a federal marijuana possession charge.