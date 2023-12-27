Trump Fans Refuse To Keep Up With Ivanka's Kim Kardashian Friendship
Former White House advisor and eldest daughter to former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, has been steadily distancing herself from her dad after losing his re-election bid in 2020. Since then, she's been spending time with her own family and friends — the latter of which has caused even the staunchest of Trump supporters to turn on Ivanka.
Trump's daughter shared a photoset on Instagram of the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December 2023, featuring selfies, a quick video of Justin Timberlake performing, and two snapshots of Ivanka and Kim Kardashian posing and walking together. "Viva Las Vegas!" The former advisor wrote in her caption. "Bringing some Miami spice to LV!"
Supporters of her father were quick to point out that some of her fellow partygoers, notably Kim Kardashian, have been outspoken against Trump in the past. Consequently, Ivanka's comment section quickly became overrun with disapproving Instagram users.
Donald Trump and his supporters aren't afraid to speak their mind about the Kardashians
In stark contrast to the happy-go-lucky vibes of Ivanka Trump's Instagram post, countless commenters berated the former White House advisor for her choice of company. Many were quick to point out that the Kardashians and Donald Trump are not on good terms, causing them to question why Ivanka would not only hang out with the celebrity but also post about it. "Your dad thinks Kim is very disingenuous," one upset user wrote.
And indeed, former President Donald Trump has been outspoken about his dislike for Kim Kardashian. One month before Ivanka posted photos of her partying with the Kardashian sister, Trump shared his feelings about Kardashian — and, more specifically, the comments she made about Trump in Jonathan Karl's new book "Tired of Winning" — on Truth Social.
"In the 'book' [Karl] has the World's most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she 'would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,' if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners. This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players," Trump wrote (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Ivanka Trump has been separating herself from her divisive family
Ivanka Trump publicly touting her friendship with famously anti-Trump celebrities is another example of the widening cracks in Donald Trump and Ivanka's relationship. Similarly questionable relationships were brought up during an October 2023 trial in London when former MI6 agent and the driving force behind the 2016 Trump dossier, Christopher Steele, alleged that Trump's animosity toward him was due to his friendship with Ivanka.
The former president sued Steele for his scandalous dossier, accusing the former agent of causing "personal and reputational damage and distress" (via ABC News). Steele later testified that his pre-existing friendship with Trump's eldest daughter "deepened his animus towards me and is one of the reasons for his vindictive and vexatious conduct towards me," per Reuters. Trump, for his part, denied any correlation between the two.
It's unclear whether Ivanka's socializing with celebrities like Kardashian is a definitive stance against her father, although many Trump supporters certainly believe that to be the case. Whatever the reason, it would appear that Ivanka is hard at work redefining her social circles and public perception post-White House — something that will surely cost her a few fans of her father's along the way.