Trump Fans Refuse To Keep Up With Ivanka's Kim Kardashian Friendship

Former White House advisor and eldest daughter to former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, has been steadily distancing herself from her dad after losing his re-election bid in 2020. Since then, she's been spending time with her own family and friends — the latter of which has caused even the staunchest of Trump supporters to turn on Ivanka.

Trump's daughter shared a photoset on Instagram of the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December 2023, featuring selfies, a quick video of Justin Timberlake performing, and two snapshots of Ivanka and Kim Kardashian posing and walking together. "Viva Las Vegas!" The former advisor wrote in her caption. "Bringing some Miami spice to LV!"

Supporters of her father were quick to point out that some of her fellow partygoers, notably Kim Kardashian, have been outspoken against Trump in the past. Consequently, Ivanka's comment section quickly became overrun with disapproving Instagram users.