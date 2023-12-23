Jessa Duggar Seewald Welcomes Fifth Child After Devastating Pregnancy Loss

He's here! Jessa Duggar Seewald, former star of "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On," announced on December 23 she had given birth to her fifth child. The new arrival, a boy, came on December 19 after 21 hours of labor, weighing a whopping 9 pounds and 15 ounces. "Baby is here and we couldn't be more grateful!" she wrote on Instagram. The photo showed the reality star just moments postpartum, cradling her newborn. Seewald chronicled her journey in a new YouTube video, where she shared the moments before and after the birth.

It was a joyful moment for the family, occurring just a year after Seewald suffered a devastating miscarriage in late 2022. She had been keeping a low profile since then, and only announced her next pregnancy in September, when she was entering her third trimester. The tiebreaker baby joins older siblings Spurgeon, 8, Henry, 6, Ivy, 4, and Fern, 2.

More to come...