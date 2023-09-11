Jessa Duggar Seewald Confirms Fifth Child On The Way With Sweet Rainbow Baby Reveal
American TV personality and mom of four Jessa Duggar Seewald has some exciting news to share — and it's not just that she and her husband were able to take a beach getaway sans kids for the first time since they became parents (although, as young parents, that is pretty thrilling). Even more joyous, however, was the announcement Seewald made on September 9, 2023: Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, are expecting a rainbow baby.
The fifth child of the Duggar family and "Counting On" star took a social media hiatus in early 2023 after suffering the devastating loss of her pregnancy in late 2022. This was the second miscarriage Jessa went through, with the first happening before the birth of her daughter Ivy, per Today. Jessa recounted the day she was told she lost the pregnancy in a 19-minute YouTube video, saying, "Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words in that moment."
Despite this harrowing loss, the Seewalds appear to be looking toward a brighter horizon as they prepare for the arrival of their fifth child and second rainbow baby.
Jessa and Ben's rainbow baby brings their kid count up to 5
In a YouTube vlog posted in early September 2023, Jessa Duggar Seewald revealed a positive pregnancy test on her bathroom counter. "After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week, we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way, and we could not be more excited," she begins. Her seventh pregnancy comes just under a year after Duggar's life-saving dilation and curettage procedure in December 2022.
The expecting mom went on to share video clips of her beach vacation to Destin, Florida, with her husband, Ben Seewald. Jessa and Ben met at the Duggar family's church when Jessa was 20, and Ben was only 17. Ben proposed to Jessa on August 4, 2014, and they wed three months later. The couple had their first son, Spurgeon, in November 2015 (via ABC News).
Jessa and Ben's second rainbow baby will be the fifth of the Seewald brood, including their second son, Henry, and daughters Ivy and Fern. Their large family seems to be following in the footsteps of Jessa's birth family, the Duggars, who rose to fame with their long-time TLC reality series, "19 Kids and Counting."