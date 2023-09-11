Jessa Duggar Seewald Confirms Fifth Child On The Way With Sweet Rainbow Baby Reveal

American TV personality and mom of four Jessa Duggar Seewald has some exciting news to share — and it's not just that she and her husband were able to take a beach getaway sans kids for the first time since they became parents (although, as young parents, that is pretty thrilling). Even more joyous, however, was the announcement Seewald made on September 9, 2023: Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, are expecting a rainbow baby.

The fifth child of the Duggar family and "Counting On" star took a social media hiatus in early 2023 after suffering the devastating loss of her pregnancy in late 2022. This was the second miscarriage Jessa went through, with the first happening before the birth of her daughter Ivy, per Today. Jessa recounted the day she was told she lost the pregnancy in a 19-minute YouTube video, saying, "Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words in that moment."

Despite this harrowing loss, the Seewalds appear to be looking toward a brighter horizon as they prepare for the arrival of their fifth child and second rainbow baby.