Sydney Sweeney's Most Controversial Moments

Hollywood's breakthrough star, Sydney Sweeney, gained widespread attention for her role in "The Handmaid's Tale" in 2018, earning acclaim for her seven-episode performance. Shortly after that, Sweeney landed a role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" alongside A-listers Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, cementing her status as the industry's newest talent. HBO's "Euphoria" launched Sweeney to stardom, but her journey has not been without controversy.

From brushing off incidents like wearing far-right merchandise to allegedly breaking up a co-star's relationship, Sweeney found herself in hot water over a handful of issues, but she thinks it's all due to a lack of perspective. When speaking to Variety, the actor explained, "When we have a two-hour conversation and there's six quotes in it, it's so hard to have the context behind what we're speaking about and how we're saying it to each other." While she's right for the most part, incidents that have marked her entry to Hollywood have all been witnessed first-hand rather than being misinterpreted.

In an interview with GQ UK, the star shared that she has no intentions of undergoing media training as she wants to maintain her authenticity. However, Sweeney's less-than-polished responses to her most controversial moments could undoubtedly benefit from some professional refinement. Although the incidents haven't significantly impacted her acting career thus far, Sweeney appears seemingly unaffected by them — perhaps too much — potentially leaving room for another controversy to bloom in the near future.