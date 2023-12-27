Swifties Rush To Taylor's Defense After Chiefs Fans Blame Singer For Tough Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs have played in three of the last four Super Bowls, and they won in 2020 and in 2023. But if their recent games are any indication, they may not make it this year. They've lost three of the last four games, with a particularly rough 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor Swift was there to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end; for the holiday season, she wore a Santa hat with Kelce's jersey number on it. But her ongoing presence is starting to annoy some. Just the week before the Raiders game, New England Patriots fans booed Swift when she appeared on the Jumbotron, and this week, she's being blamed by some sports commentators for the Chiefs' poor performance.

After the game, Skip Bayless of Fox Sports posted a couple of comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Chiefs imploding on the field and the sideline. Taylor Swift Effect???" He also posted, "Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?" A lot of people weren't having it, and they came after him in the comments.

"Is Taylor a tight end or wide receiver on the chiefs? No? Okay so she isn't the problem," wrote one. Another said, "Yah it's definitely someone else's fault. Not any of the players making millions to do their job. Let's for sure point at someone else."