Ivanka Trump's Biggest Parenting Controversies

Ivanka Trump has had several controversial moments over the years. The former first daughter will perhaps forever be known for her stint as one of her father, Donald Trump's, White House advisers. But ever since Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, departed D.C. for their new home in Florida, motherhood has become her priority. The Kushners' three children — Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore "Theo" James — are growing up fast, and she is determined to be there for them.

In a 2022 interview with Fox News, Ivanka made it clear that she had no intention of participating in Donald's 2024 re-election campaign. "I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she explained, adding, "I am loving this time with my kids, loving life in Miami and the freedom and privacy with having returned to the private sector." Still, even the best mothers are subject to mom-shaming these days, and Ivanka is no exception.

In particular, some of her parenting choices have brought out the online critics. The snarks and outrage don't seem to affect Ivanka thankfully; when you're a Trump, you quickly learn to develop a thick skin. Still, one wonders whether she ever looks back (as we all do) and thinks: Yeah, I probably should have done that differently. These are just a few of the incidents the former first daughter might be second-guessing today.