What To Know About Willow, The Cutest And Furriest Member Of The Biden Family

The White House has seen tons of adorable presidential dogs over the years. When President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took office with their three German shepherds Champ, Major, and Commander, we were greeted with some adorable snaps of them casually strolling about the historic building. Sadly, Champ passed away in 2021, and Commander was more aggressive than we were led to believe, so his time at the White House ended.

However, the Bidens couldn't keep their love for animals at bay for too long, so they adopted Willow, a two-year-old gray tabby, in 2022. Speaking to The New York Times, Michael LaRosa, then the First Lady's press secretary, shared, "Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop. Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden."

The adorable incident took place in Volant, Pennsylvania, and Willow originally belonged to the farm's owner, Rick Telesz. Speaking to the Erie Times, Telesz recalled how their cat confidently strutted around the stage as the First Lady continued her address. When the adorable feline got off the stage, she grabbed the best seat in the house in the front row and stared at Jill. Shortly after Biden's victory, his team reached out to Telesz with the idea of adopting her. Although Willow has only been in the White House since 2022, she has blessed us with several adorable moments.