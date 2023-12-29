Inside Niall Horan's Relationship With Amelia Woolley
Most members of One Direction have had a complicated dating history since their departure from the band, and although Niall Horan has had a handful of flings, he has only been in two serious relationships, as far as we know. He dated Hailee Steinfeld (who is now rumored to be dating Josh Allen) for about a year in 2018 and then reportedly stayed single until he met Amelia Woolley in 2020. We first learned about their romance in July 2020 when Woolley posted a snap of the two of them relaxing to her Snapchat and captioned it, "Sunday's vibes."
A few days after the snap sent the fans into a frenzy, an insider confirmed their relationship to Daily Mail. "Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her," the source shared, adding, "Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia's gorgeous but they also really get on — and she's told close friends this could be the real deal."
A month later, Woolley and Horan were spotted together for the first time when they stepped out for dinner with their friends and walked out of the restaurant arm-in-arm. For the most part, the couple likes to keep things private, so they don't share photos of each other, and we don't hear Horan spilling all the details about their romance in interviews. However, the "Slow Hands" singer did offer some insight into how his paths crossed with Woolley during a talk show appearance in 2021.
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley often hit up bars
We learned the story of how Niall Horan met Amelia Woolley when he appeared on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2021 and joined the other guests in playing Never Have I Ever. When the host asked if any of them had been on a blind date, Horan claimed he had been set up on a date by his friends that wasn't a blind date. After being questioned about how it went, he revealed that it was great because he was still with the date in question, and she was backstage.
When LADbible asked Horan who he would call in an emergency, he answered, "Probably my girlfriend. She'd have the best chance of helping me." He also told the channel that his ideal date would be a dinner followed by a drink at a pub. Unsurprisingly, he and Woolley are often spotted catching a drink with friends at bars. During one such occasion, fans sneakily captured an adorable moment where Horan seemed to be proving he was taller than Woolley by lengthening his shoulders.
When they're not checking out local bars or meeting friends, they love to attend sporting events. The couple also went to Hary Styles' "Love On Tour" concert and cheered him on. In 2022, Woolley and Horan jetted off to Cabo for a romantic holiday where they packed on the PDA. Despite everything, Woolley and Horan have only made a handful of official public appearances with the first at the Horan & Rose charity event in 2021.
Niall Horan has written heartfelt songs about their relationship
In a rare 2022 interview with RTÉ's "Liveline," Niall Horan's mother, Maura Gallagher shared her feelings for Amelia Woolley. "He has brought her home to Mullingar," she shared. "She is a lovely girl. She is from England, and she is not in the business so that is a good one!" Meanwhile, Horan seems to have won over Woolley's family because they appeared happy and comfortable when he took them out for Father's Day.
It might've been easy for Horan to make a good impression on Woolley's family because he had written several sweet love songs that proved how much he adored her. When the "This Town" singer chatted with ET Canada, he admitted that his relationship heavily inspired his music. He also shared how Woolley reacts to his lovey-dovey tunes, saying, "I think she's just like, what? Really? She's like, taken aback, I suppose." Speaking to Bustle in 2023, Horan revealed that he was head-over-heels in love, just like his song "You Could Start A Cult" would have you believe.
If that wasn't enough to impress her parents, he told Pop Buzz that his track "Never Grow Up" was inspired by their marriage. He explained that Woolley's parents had a wonderful marriage where they could be silly and joke around despite having been together for ages, and according to the track's lyrics, he wishes to have the same future with Woolley. "Never Grow Up" also has a bittersweet tinge because it's partly inspired by his parents' divorce.