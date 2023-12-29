Inside Niall Horan's Relationship With Amelia Woolley

Most members of One Direction have had a complicated dating history since their departure from the band, and although Niall Horan has had a handful of flings, he has only been in two serious relationships, as far as we know. He dated Hailee Steinfeld (who is now rumored to be dating Josh Allen) for about a year in 2018 and then reportedly stayed single until he met Amelia Woolley in 2020. We first learned about their romance in July 2020 when Woolley posted a snap of the two of them relaxing to her Snapchat and captioned it, "Sunday's vibes."

A few days after the snap sent the fans into a frenzy, an insider confirmed their relationship to Daily Mail. "Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her," the source shared, adding, "Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia's gorgeous but they also really get on — and she's told close friends this could be the real deal."

A month later, Woolley and Horan were spotted together for the first time when they stepped out for dinner with their friends and walked out of the restaurant arm-in-arm. For the most part, the couple likes to keep things private, so they don't share photos of each other, and we don't hear Horan spilling all the details about their romance in interviews. However, the "Slow Hands" singer did offer some insight into how his paths crossed with Woolley during a talk show appearance in 2021.