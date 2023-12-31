Willie Nelson Has Spent Decades Studying Martial Arts
For decades, Willie Nelson has entertained millions with his famous country music ballads. The venerable performer has recorded an incredible number of hit songs over the years, including "Always on My Mind," "On the Road Again," and — in 2023 — "I Don't Know a Thing About Love," which has received great acclaim. Nelson has been an icon for several generations of fans and celebrated his 90th birthday with a star-studded concert at The Hollywood Bowl in April 2023, and continues steaming ahead full force.
In December 2012, when he was 79, he addressed his longevity by explaining to The Telegraph, "I have always been interested in keeping fit and doing boxing and wrestling. As a youngster, I loved Charles Atlas, Bruce Lee, and kung fu. But when I lived in Nashville I switched to doing taekwondo. Last year, at the age of 78, I got my second degree black belt." He also noted that two hours of singing per day is another great way to stay in shape, and that people need to listen to their bodies. "It doesn't lie to you," he said, adding that, "If it feels good, do it. If it don't feel good, don't do it."
Martial arts would play an important role in his life, and is perhaps a facet of it that his fans don't know very well.
Martial arts gives Nelson confidence
In April 2023, legendary singer/songwriter Willie Nelson spoke to Men's Health, and was asked about how he got into martial arts. "It's a good form of exercise, especially as you get older," he stated, elaborating that he was always athletic throughout his life. "I played shortstop. I ran track. I played football. I was a pole vaulter. Then, when I went to Nashville, I got into some martial arts and kung fu. I liked it." Nelson also explained that he taught kung fu to youngsters there, remarking, "It's good for you." He further noted that martial arts gives one something to do instead of getting into trouble, hilariously adding, "Sometimes."
AARP spoke with Nelson, also in April, who explained that there wasn't much to do growing up in Abbott, Texas, except throwing rocks, fighting, and battling bees until his eyes swelled up. When asked if his training ever came in handy for personal self-defense, he stated that martial arts, "[G]ives you enough confidence where you don't have to jump out there and get into trouble. If they bring it to you, you feel confident you can handle it. It's not anything I worry about, because I'm not really afraid of it. I don't really think I'm afraid of anything."
Martial arts has helped Nelson maintain his health
Fellow country singer Luke Combs was on the "Full Send" podcast in June 2022 and described a time when he was invited to play poker with Willie Nelson and others at Nelson's oceanfront house in Maui. Combs took a break from playing and, seated away from the gaming table, he witnessed Nelson get up without saying a word, walk over to a punching bag at the end of the hall, strike a pose reminiscent of "The Karate Kid," and subsequently deliver several crane kicks to the bag. An astonished Combs remarked, "That's my moment. I've had my moment."
Nelson has been studying the martial art style known as Gong Kwon Yu Sul since his 60s. When he first started, Grand Master Sam Um was concerned about the musician's age, but after working with him for two decades remarked, "He has more stamina than I do." In April 2014, The Associated Press reported that Nelson received his fifth degree black belt in the martial art, which surprised him because he "never thought about anything beyond second-degree black belt." The award coincided with his 81st birthday, and the always physically active performer stated, "I'm pretty healthy at 81. I think a lot of it has to do with the exercise that you do. I think martial arts is one of the best exercises you can do. Mentally, spiritually, physically, everything. I'm sure that's helped."