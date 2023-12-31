Willie Nelson Has Spent Decades Studying Martial Arts

For decades, Willie Nelson has entertained millions with his famous country music ballads. The venerable performer has recorded an incredible number of hit songs over the years, including "Always on My Mind," "On the Road Again," and — in 2023 — "I Don't Know a Thing About Love," which has received great acclaim. Nelson has been an icon for several generations of fans and celebrated his 90th birthday with a star-studded concert at The Hollywood Bowl in April 2023, and continues steaming ahead full force.

In December 2012, when he was 79, he addressed his longevity by explaining to The Telegraph, "I have always been interested in keeping fit and doing boxing and wrestling. As a youngster, I loved Charles Atlas, Bruce Lee, and kung fu. But when I lived in Nashville I switched to doing taekwondo. Last year, at the age of 78, I got my second degree black belt." He also noted that two hours of singing per day is another great way to stay in shape, and that people need to listen to their bodies. "It doesn't lie to you," he said, adding that, "If it feels good, do it. If it don't feel good, don't do it."

Martial arts would play an important role in his life, and is perhaps a facet of it that his fans don't know very well.