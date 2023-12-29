How Hilary Farr Brought Her Theater Background To Love It Or List It

HGTV's often drama-filled renovation show, "Love It or List It," pitted Hilary Farr against David Visentin; the latter a real estate agent and the former an interior designer. The series premiered in 2008, and Farr stuck with it for over 250 episodes. With her no-nonsense British accent, she led homeowners through the process and budget they would need to make their renovation dreams come true, duking it out with Visentin, who was angling for a sale.

However, in late 2023, it was announced that fan-favorite Farr was departing the show. Initially, it was thought that the celeb was leaving due to her breast cancer diagnosis. But now, cancer-free, Farr is opening up about her real reasons for saying so long after filming 19 seasons of "Love It or List It." She divulged to Vulture, "It just felt too much like work. It felt very stale. It's a very formulaic show."

It's true; the episodes followed a predictable sequence of events. However, that's part of what made them so well-liked by fans. You sat down and knew what to expect, sort of like a television version of comfort food. However, we can see how the show's monotony may have gotten boring for Farr, whose background not only includes interior design but theater, too. She's peppy, quick-witted, and enjoys adding a little flourish to her performances, which isn't exactly the calling card of "Love It or List It."