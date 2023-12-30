Beyoncé Fans Will Love Michelle Obama's Secret Service Code Name

In the early 20th century, U.S. presidents and their families began using code names that the Secret Service referred to them as for security reasons. The names are somewhat of an open secret, and their secrecy is no longer required as security technology has advanced. However, the names need to be easy for Secret Service agents to hear over their radios. The White House Communications Agency curates a list of names for the president and his family to choose from, and usually all names start with the same letter. Sometimes the code names have significance for the subjects.

When the Obamas were in the White House, their code names all started with the letter R. Former President Barack Obama's code name was Renegade, and former First Lady Michelle Obama's was Renaissance. Their daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama were Radiance and Rosebud.

Renaissance is the French word for "rebirth" and also describes the historical period when a renewed interest in art emerged. Fans of superstar Beyoncé will no doubt enjoy hearing that Michelle's code name was Renaissance since that's the name of Beyoncé's 2022 album, its subsequent tour (with some amazing looks), and the tour film. Since the album came out much later than when the Obamas were in the White House, it could not have been the inspiration for Michelle's code name, though. In fact, the former first lady explained in an interview that she didn't even pick the code name.