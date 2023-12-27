General Hospital's Sofia Mattsson Is Ready For Sasha's Torture To End, And So Are We

For the better part of the last couple of years, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) has been relentlessly tortured on "General Hospital," causing some fans to wonder if the writers have it in for the character. From her drug addiction to the death of her husband Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) and their baby Liam as well as several public breakdowns, she's been through the ringer. Her lowest point was when her ex-mother-in-law Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) paid the vile Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder) to keep Sasha drugged so she could steal the cosmetics model's money.

Thankfully, as we headed toward the 2023 holiday season, the writers' hearts grew two sizes larger, and not only had Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) risk his freedom and his life to save Sasha from the evil doctor, but he also recognized the chemistry that Kelly and Mattsson have. Cody unwittingly became a co-model with Sasha for Deception cosmetics, and the sparks flying between them could accidentally set Port Charles on fire.

In an interview with Michael Fairman posted on December 26, 2023, Mattsson agreed that a lot of no-good, horrible things have happened to Sasha, but enjoys the challenge of playing a tortured soul. "It's true, but I like it," she said, adding, "I love the meaty stuff, so it's okay. But, I'm definitely ready to play some happiness too." And just like that, her fans got their Christmas miracle as Sasha seems to be on a better path.