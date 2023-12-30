Kate Middleton Once Gave Prince Harry This Hilarious Gag Gift

One of the royal family's weird holiday traditions is a Secret Santa gag gift exchange. The royal family meets at their Norfolk residence, the Sandringham House, on Christmas Eve to share a meal and exchange silly presents. It's believed that Prince Albert — Queen Victoria's husband — started the tradition of opening gifts on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day because that's the German Christmas tradition. According to Express, the late Prince Philip was in charge of the yearly gift exchange event. They also reported that in 2014, a royal expert named Brian Hoey gave some insight into the royals' gift swap.

Hoey said that each year, all invited members of the royal family are supposed to drop their gifts off in Sandringham's Red Drawing Room. "The rule is that no one may open their parcel until given permission by Prince Philip who supervises the proceedings," Hoey added.

Prince Harry met Meghan Markle in 2016, but at one of those holiday gift exchanges before that meeting, Catherine, Princess of Wales, gave Harry a cheeky gift referencing his bachelor status — a "grow your own girlfriend" kit (via Express). Kate Middleton's silly gift to Harry was perhaps a sign of the good relationship they had before Harry and Prince William's falling out.