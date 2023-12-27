Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann's Theory About A Taylor And Travis Engagement Makes Perfect Sense
The legion of NFL WAGs (wives and girlfriends) now includes Taylor Swift, due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. When former winner of "The Bachelor" and fellow WAG Hannah Ann Sluss spoke on the "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast by Page Six, the conversation diverted to Swift and Kelce's engagement speculation and when big relationship milestones happen for NFL couples.
Sluss is somewhat of an expert on the subject, because her relationship with NFL player Jake Funk is going strong, and their engagement was announced in January 2023. "Well usually engagements, from what Jake's told me, happen in the offseason," Sluss said on the podcast. She added that, during the football season prior to her own engagement, she told Funk she was ready to take that step, and he informed her that players usually wait until after the season is done for that. He claimed it was "not the best look" to get engaged during the season. Lots of players have their engagements and weddings in the offseason, and Sluss added, "With football season, you have to plan it around football. ... You have to wait. So we're waiting until the offseason for [our wedding]."
One source said Swift and Kelce have 'no plans' to get engaged
Some recent signs that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to get engaged have been misinterpreted — for instance, Swift's new opal and blue topaz ring was actually a gift from her friend Keleigh Sperry, not Travis (via People). Plus, an insider told The Messenger, "There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon. There is no engagement at this time."
However, Hannah Ann Sluss' revelations will likely still stir up further speculation that Swift and Travis will be getting engaged in the coming months. According to the NFL Operations website, the regular football season ends in mid-January, the playoffs begin that same month, and the big final game of the season — the Super Bowl — is in February. If Travis did want to follow the unofficial rule and propose to Swift in the offseason, he only has a few months to wait.
Even if impending wedding bells aren't in the air for the singer and the football pro, their relationship seems far from fizzling out. A source for Page Six reported that the couple would be spending the holidays together, and Swift was seen chatting with her parents and Travis' father, Ed Kelce, at the Christmas Day Chiefs vs. Raiders game (via People).