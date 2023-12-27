Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann's Theory About A Taylor And Travis Engagement Makes Perfect Sense

The legion of NFL WAGs (wives and girlfriends) now includes Taylor Swift, due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. When former winner of "The Bachelor" and fellow WAG Hannah Ann Sluss spoke on the "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast by Page Six, the conversation diverted to Swift and Kelce's engagement speculation and when big relationship milestones happen for NFL couples.

Sluss is somewhat of an expert on the subject, because her relationship with NFL player Jake Funk is going strong, and their engagement was announced in January 2023. "Well usually engagements, from what Jake's told me, happen in the offseason," Sluss said on the podcast. She added that, during the football season prior to her own engagement, she told Funk she was ready to take that step, and he informed her that players usually wait until after the season is done for that. He claimed it was "not the best look" to get engaged during the season. Lots of players have their engagements and weddings in the offseason, and Sluss added, "With football season, you have to plan it around football. ... You have to wait. So we're waiting until the offseason for [our wedding]."